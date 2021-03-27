 What do you want from Panthers? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What do you want from Panthers?

Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,827
Reaction score
1,786
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
I have been monitoring Panthers fan sites and newspaper reactions. They have gone crazy over the Dolphins moves. They beleivies the Panthers has been screwed out of qb runing.
They think, Jax, NY, SF will go qb qb qb. Atl will go qb as well. Cincy will take Sewell.

Get this, they think dolphins will take a qb as well. That means they cannot get either Lance or Jones.

So if you are Grier, and Pathers call you, and you know they will take either Lance or Jones, and that means you could still have one of Smiths, Chase, Waddle or Pitts. Would you trade down to 8? And what do you want for it.

I would ask for at least a first in 2022, and settle for 2023. What do you want?
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Starter
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,021
Reaction score
1,577
They didn’t get screwed, they didn’t bid enough to get to 3. The only way they try to trade up is if they think Denver is calling. The very least I take is there second this year.
 
Dan13Forever

Dan13Forever

Sewell = waste pick
Club Member
Joined
Oct 24, 2020
Messages
1,827
Reaction score
1,786
Age
62
Location
Arcadia CA
Gsmack_42 said:
They didn’t get screwed, they didn’t bid enough to get to 3. The only way they try to trade up is if they think Denver is calling. The very least I take is there second this year.
Click to expand...
Now they are regretting it. They thought no one would offer a big haul like SF. Now they pinic.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
17,763
Reaction score
8,568
Location
NE, Indiana
1972forever said:
Their first round pick this year along with a third round pick this year and a first round pick in 2022.
Click to expand...
Something along those lines for me to.

I'd LOVE to get another 2nd this year... but if we know they are coming up for a qb, we should squeeze them out for that first next year if possible. But what are the odds they really need to move up? Likely no QB between 5-8 imo
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Starter
Joined
Sep 19, 2009
Messages
2,021
Reaction score
1,577
Dan13Forever said:
Now they are regretting it. They thought no one would offer a big haul like SF. Now they pinic.
Click to expand...
I’d bet they didn’t like Grier asking for this year first and second with next years first and maybe third. So now they my be paying prime rib price for leftovers. Could of had the third QB off the board and now if they don’t trade up might not get any. I can see Grier know Miami on the clock, Panthers low balling again can you hold Denver’s on the other line.
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2009
Messages
5,715
Reaction score
5,816
I think it depends on how Grier and Flo see the draft playing out and which players they are targeting.

If they were not targeting some specific players, they do not make the Philadelphia trade.

If their target list is Pitts, Chase, Waddle, Smith, and Sewell then Miami should be working the phones with both the Panthers and Broncos and take the best offer so they get one of their targets and add picks.

However, if Miami is targeting only Chase and Pitts then the offer would need to at least include the teams 1st round pick next year.

For Miami to trade down to 8 or 9, miss their target and not get a 1st round pick next year to recoup the one sent to Philly means Grier and Flo screwed themselves.

It is funner to screw someone else than screw one’s self :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom