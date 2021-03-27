What do you want from Panthers?

I have been monitoring Panthers fan sites and newspaper reactions. They have gone crazy over the Dolphins moves. They beleivies the Panthers has been screwed out of qb runing.

They think, Jax, NY, SF will go qb qb qb. Atl will go qb as well. Cincy will take Sewell.



Get this, they think dolphins will take a qb as well. That means they cannot get either Lance or Jones.



So if you are Grier, and Pathers call you, and you know they will take either Lance or Jones, and that means you could still have one of Smiths, Chase, Waddle or Pitts. Would you trade down to 8? And what do you want for it.



I would ask for at least a first in 2022, and settle for 2023. What do you want?