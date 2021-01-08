 What history shows Dolphins could get with slight trade down. And potential options | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

What history shows Dolphins could get with slight trade down. And potential options

TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

Having the third-overall pick in a draft with three highly-regarded quarterbacks gives the Dolphins delicious options.

Either keep the pick and add an elite offensive talent (receivers DeVonta Smith or Ja’Marr Chase or left tackle Penei Sewell) or trade down to acquire even more assets.

So what could Miami realistically snag in such a trade-down? We’ll get to that in a minute.


First, here’s one dynamic that could potentially help the Dolphins in the draft: Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank this week wouldn’t rule out making a change at quarterback, depending on what the team’s new coach wants to do. Matt Ryan, a four-time Pro Bowler, will turn 36 in May.

“Matt’s been a franchise leader for us,” Blank said. “A great quarterback. One of the leading quarterbacks in the last 13 years in the NFL. So I hope he’s going to be part of our plans going forward. But that will be a decision that I won’t make.”

If there’s any question about the Falcons possibly taking a quarterback at No. 4, that could be the impetus for a QB-needy team to try to jump the Falcons and attempt to obtain Miami’s pick at No. 3.

At least one of the top quarterbacks (Ohio State’s Justin Fields or BYU’s Zach Wilson) will be on the board at No. 3. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence almost assuredly will go first to Jacksonville.

So what could Miami get in a slight-trade down?

Let’s hypothetically say Philadelphia — which picks sixth — fell in love with Wilson or Fields (whichever is there at 3), decided he’s better than Jalen Hurts and disappointing Carson Wentz, and asked Miami about the third pick.

If that happens, there’s a real-life template already established for what the Dolphins should receive in return.


In 2018, the Jets picked sixth and craved quarterback Sam Darnold but knew he likely wouldn’t drop to sixth.

So they called the Colts and acquired that third overall pick for a bundle: the Jets’ first-round selection (6th), two second-round picks (37th and 49th), and a second-round selection in 2019.

That would be the exact scenario — jumping from sixth to third — that would be in play in this hypothetical.

But the Eagles have only one pick in the first, second and third rounds, none in the fourth and two in the fifth. So a trade with Miami couldn’t involve that exact compensation from the Darnold deal.

What if the Bengals — picking fifth — coveted Oregon left tackle Sewell and approached the Dolphins about the third pick?


Keep in mind that in 2012, Minnesota traded the third pick to Cleveland for their first (4th), a fourth (118th), a fifth (139th), and a seventh-rounder (211th) that year. But that was jumping from fourth to third. Going fifth to third should command a second-round pick instead of a fourth for the Dolphins.

And in 2017, San Francisco traded the second overall pick to Chicago in exchange for Chicago’s first-, third-, and fourth-round selections (3rd, 67th, and 111th) as well as a third-round selection in 2018. So in that deal, the Bears gave up three mid-round picks to move up one spot for Mitch Trubisky.

What could the Dolphins get if the Carolina Panthers prefer Wilson to Teddy Bridegwater and want to move from 8 to 3?

As perspective, Pro Football Focus projected that if Carolina jumped four spots from 8 to 4, the Panthers could give the Falcons their picks at 8, 39 and 110, plus a 2022 third-rounder in exchange for the fourth and 214th overall picks.

And PFF projected that if New England — which needs a quarterback — jumped from 15 to 4, the Patriots could give the Falcons picks 15, 46, 77 and 97 for picks 4 and 178.

The Dolphins, of course, would be in position to get somewhat more than Atlanta in those hypothetical Carolina/New England scenarios by virtue of picking one spot ahead of the Falcons.

And one more scenario: What if Denver’s yet-to-be-hired new general manager decides he prefers Wilson or Fields to Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and wants to move up from 9 to 3?

Consider that in 2014, Cleveland traded the fourth pick to Buffalo in exchange for the Bills’ 2014 first round selection (9th) and their first and fourth round selections in 2015 (19th and 115th).

So that big a jump (9 to 3) presumably would net the Dolphins a 2022 first-rounder. But it likely would eliminate the chances of Miami landing Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith or LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

ESPN’s mock drafts have Smith off the board at 3 and Chase at 7. Notably, ESPN’s McShay has not only Smith, Lawrence, Wilson and Sewell going ahead of Chase, but also has Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Northwestern guard/tackle/center Rashawn Slater off the board in the top six, too.

What’s more, McShay has Fields falling 15th to New England, though McShay acknowledged on television later in the day that Fields very likely will go much higher than that.

If Miami traded down to Denver’s range at 9, options in that area would include Alabama receiver Jaylan Waddle (might be a bit high for him), Miami Hurricanes defensive end Greg Rousseau, UF tight end Kyle Pitts (there would be overlap with Mike Gesicki) and Notre Dame inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

It’s difficult to envision Miami using another first-rounder on a cornerback (Alabama’s Patrick Surtain or Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley) in such a scenario. Those two players are squarely in the 6 to 12 range.

THIS AND THAT​

▪ Though every mock draft I’ve seen has Sewell as the first offensive lineman off the board, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said on the Rich Eisen Show that Sewell isn’t even his top left tackle in the draft. He said he prefers Northwestern’s Slater. And McShay has him going sixth in the draft — in part because of his ability to play tackle, guard or center.

▪ Even after Miami invested three high draft picks and $33 million in 2020 free agency on the offensive line, the Dolphins still came up short in that area in 2020, according to metrics site Pro Football Focus.

PFF rated Miami’s offensive line 29th best in the league this season. Here’s what PFF said:

“Few teams invested more in improving the offensive line than the Dolphins did entering the 2020 season. They spent draft picks on Austin Jackson in the first round, Robert Hunt in the second round and Solomon Kindley in the fourth round — all of whom played at least 700 offensive snaps this season.

“Additionally, Miami brought in players such as Ereck Flowers and Ted Karras in free agency in an attempt to shore up the interior. To be fair, the Dolphins were improved along the offensive line this season, but they set the bar so low in 2019 that this was still one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL.

“It’s to be expected that an offensive line running out three rookies — particularly ones who were considered projects like Jackson was — would take their lumps early on, and the Dolphins have. Hunt did provide some optimism late in the year at right tackle, though, as his 76.4 PFF grade from Week 12 through the end of the season ranked fifth out of 37 qualifying right tackles.”
 
That's some pretty good analysis. Really good, thanks.

I think we'll be beating this to death over the next three plus months but it really boils down to whether Miami is so high on one guy that they just have to have him at three (unlikely) and how far down they would be prepared to drop if there's a cluster of guys they can live with. Then, what's the comp they're being offered?

I'm going to guess it's almost certain they trade down because I think the comp just outweighs any love they will have for any one player because I don't believe they're in the QB market. That's just my opinion. They might like Smith better than any other WR for example, but if they know two other guys they have closely ranked are going to be there after a trade down, does the compensation outweigh that? Probably. If teams get excited about a QB available at #3 Miami can probably pluck another first rounder next year in a trade down and that would be hard to pass up.
 
Andyman said:
That's some pretty good analysis. Really good, thanks.

I think we'll be beating this to death over the next three plus months but it really boils down to whether Miami is so high on one guy that they just have to have him at three (unlikely) and how far down they would be prepared to drop if there's a cluster of guys they can live with. Then, what's the comp they're being offered?

I'm going to guess it's almost certain they trade down because I think the comp just outweighs any love they will have for any one player because I don't believe they're in the QB market. That's just my opinion. They might like Smith better than any other WR for example, but if they know two other guys they have closely ranked are going to be there after a trade down, does the compensation outweigh that? Probably. If teams get excited about a QB available at #3 Miami can probably pluck another first rounder next year in a trade down and that would be hard to pass up.
That would be hard to pass up, but it would also be overpaying by a potential trade partner.

Stranger things have happened.
 
It comes down to whether we can fleece someone in the top 9 out of their 2022 #1. If I'm calling the shots for Miami I'm not trading away Penei Sewell for less than a 2022 #1 bc that's essentially what you're doing if you move down from 3. However their is a scenario where the NYJ takes Sewell at 2 in which case if that happened I would almost certainly trade down. 3 is just to high and to risky for a WR and I believe like many others here that Chase and Smith both will be top flight NFL WRs. I'm just really big on value especially in the draft and the value for a WR at 3 is not their. If you take a WR at 3 he better be a perennial 90 catch 1300/1400 yard 10 TD guy and to me those are just really high expectations.
 
Lots of work (which I appreciate) but the premise essentially indicts itself based on the complexity of achieving the desired outcome. Pretty obvious why trading down sounds like an off-the-shelf product but in reality -- not so simple. Odds are we make that pick. And that means QB if we're after best value.
 
BigNastyFish said:
Lots of work (which I appreciate) but the premise essentially indicts itself based on the complexity of achieving the desired outcome. Pretty obvious why trading down sounds like an off-the-shelf product but in reality -- not so simple. Odds are we make that pick. And that means QB if we're after best value.
I think that Chris Greer will be receiving his fair share of phone calls for the pick. We will see if he gets a deal that he can't say no to, or get the start of several game changers that we need on this team.
 
FitzMagic said:
A lot of good stuff to delve into here, appreciate you taking the time to piece this together.
Thanks much.

If anyone is blocked from access to the Miami Herald site, access “Private Mode” on your phone browser, and you’re in
 
BigNastyFish said:
Lots of work (which I appreciate) but the premise essentially indicts itself based on the complexity of achieving the desired outcome. Pretty obvious why trading down sounds like an off-the-shelf product but in reality -- not so simple. Odds are we make that pick. And that means QB if we're after best value.
Is it really the best value, though?

It could be, if that QB comes in and unseats Tua, but if he doesn't, I think it's like a new car. As soon as you drive it off the lot, it loses substantial value. There is no immediate value whatsoever if a guy you pick #3 is not playing.

I agree, though, that a trade down is easier said than done. This would appear to be a good year for that possibility, but ppl talking about 2 #1s+ to move only a few spots are not being realistic. I don't think we have the kind of leverage to pull off some blockbuster deal.

If we want the QB, which I don't think they go that way, they aren't trading at all. If we don't, teams will realize that, and offer lower comp.

Of course it's possible that it becomes a bidding war. I wouldn't count on it though.
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
I think that Chris Greer will be receiving his fair share of phone calls for the pick. We will see if he gets a deal that he can't say no to, or get the start of several game changesr that we need on this team.
He'll absolutely get calls! That is 100%+ guaranteed. But it's a value-driven proposition. And the wild card is...

we have no clue as to the internal evaluations and assessments that will drive our default position on the pick.

But ---------------------------------------- pretty amazing we're in the VERY LUCKY spot! So it's good no matter what.
 
It may boil down to:

Sewell
Vs.
Waddle + 2022 1st from a crappy team

Personally, I’d lean towards the latter
 
Some deep analysis there. Top work fella. It will certainly be a game cat and mouse during this process.

It’s such a strong position to be in with many QB needy teams out there. I would welcome a trade down for additional picks but ideally would like to stay in the top 10 unless we get a real bonanza deal.

I have mocked our draft so many times using the PFN simulator and it’s only January lol. There is FA to come first which can re shape the draft for some teams.

Smith must have jumped up the boards after the season he had plus winning the Heisman but 3 seems high with Chase, Waddle and Bateman still there. Sewell is rated as the best tackle by far but do we kick him to RT if drafted?

It’s going to be another fascinating draft for the Dolphins that’s for sure.
 
I didn't know Hunt graded that well later in the season so I thank you for that. That would make me a little less inclined to think Sewell is the no-brainer at 3 if we have to pick there.

You always want to get a "difference maker" when you can and we should be able to at 3. That said, I think I'd gladly trade Chase/Smith/Waddle at 3 for Moore plus Bateman/Wallace in a trade down.
 
I do want Sewell but I’ve accepted that’s very unlikely given the best play will likely be the trade down.

Id love to make 3 selections before Buffalo even makes 1.
 
Mach2 said:
Is it really the best value, though?

It could be, if that QB comes in and unseats Tua, but if he doesn't, I think it's like a new car. As soon as you drive it off the lot, it loses substantial value. There is no immediate value whatsoever if a guy you pick #3 is not playing.

I agree, though, that a trade down is easier said than done. This would appear to be a good year for that possibility, but ppl talking about 2 #1s+ to move only a few spots are not being realistic. I don't think we have the kind of leverage to pull off some blockbuster deal.

If we want the QB, which I don't think they go that way, they aren't trading at all. If we don't, teams will realize that, and offer lower comp.

Of course it's possible that it becomes a bidding war. I wouldn't count on it though.
You and I may differ on the value of the most critical position in football. That's OK. But if you make that pick -- you take a QB as long as there are high-performance prospects on the board. To conceptualize the premise (my take) you need to see ALL picks as potentials and NOT certainties. And the higher potentials are skewed by positional importance.

You can debate the importance of that having additional QB talent and developmental potential on the roster (see what Green Bay did last year as an example) but by position the metric isn't close. We all know the VALUE associated with "THE QB." That's almost written in stone.

Beyond that you can detail HOW that added value benefits your roster in a myriad of ways -- including competition, depth, insurance, future value (in terms of trades and picks) and so forth. QBs are game changers. OTs are not. WRs are not.

I mean for gawd sake we ALL know the excellent QB prospects belong at the TOP of the board. Now more than ever.

Counter positions are certainly viable. But for a lot of us --- they are NOT smarter.
 
