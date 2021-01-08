What history shows Dolphins could get with slight trade down. And potential options

That's some pretty good analysis. Really good, thanks.



I think we'll be beating this to death over the next three plus months but it really boils down to whether Miami is so high on one guy that they just have to have him at three (unlikely) and how far down they would be prepared to drop if there's a cluster of guys they can live with. Then, what's the comp they're being offered?



I'm going to guess it's almost certain they trade down because I think the comp just outweighs any love they will have for any one player because I don't believe they're in the QB market. That's just my opinion. They might like Smith better than any other WR for example, but if they know two other guys they have closely ranked are going to be there after a trade down, does the compensation outweigh that? Probably. If teams get excited about a QB available at #3 Miami can probably pluck another first rounder next year in a trade down and that would be hard to pass up.