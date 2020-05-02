What Position Battles are you Most Look Forward to?

Not going to say that Miami is loaded, but it sure looks a lot better after free agency and the draft with virtually every unit dramatically improved. With that in mind, what position battles are you most looking forward to? Here are a few to keep an eye on.



Quarterback

Tua vs. Fitzpatrick -- only seems like a matter of time for Tua, but maybe the coaching staff treats it as a red-shirt season.



Right Tackle

Hunt vs. Davis -- the assumption is the loser kicks inside to RG.



Left Tackle

Jackson vs. Davenport -- Personally, I think Davenport is better suited to guard. By all accounts, Jackson is a little raw but I'd be surprised if he didn't start.



Starting Safeties

Rowe and who? Is it third rounder Jones? Anyone else?



Defensive Tackle

Could see Davis pushing Godchaulk to start. Then again, it's probably more of a rotation position.



Others?