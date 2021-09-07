 When do you get your e-tickets? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When do you get your e-tickets?

Viggen

Viggen

Club Member
Joined
Jan 30, 2005
Messages
768
Reaction score
373
Location
Chester Springs, PA
I ordered game tickets for the Mia-Atl game.

Any idea when should I see those tickets ?

I got preseason tix in July, so I would believe they woulda been delivered by now, but not sure if real game tix work different.

Thanks for any insight
 
