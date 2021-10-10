 When we loose to the Jags do we see Ross clean house? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

When we loose to the Jags do we see Ross clean house?

ThePeopleShow13

No. We have no coach in house that would have the experience to step up if Flores is fired. Also, we don’t have our own 1st round pick so it doesn’t benefit us in any way to tank.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Flo and Grier should be left in London if we lose to the Jags.
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

Flores going no where if that happens, but Grier should be fired after the game or end of the year.
 
kingfin23

kingfin23

I don't think we can beat Jacksonville. This might be the worst Dolphins team I seen in a long time. 4-13 team this year. Really we have nothing. Overrated corners. No Linbackers. No pass rush. No O Line, No Running true back. Not a pass catching back like Gaskin. QB is mediocre but we really don't know. WR,s are sold. We decent there. Am I missing anything?
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

kingfin23 said:
Flores going no where if that happens, but Grier should be fired after the game or end of the year.
If we continue to have a bad year, it should be a clean sweep. These losses are on Flores as much or more than on Grier.
 
Jimi

Jimi

Bumrush said:
You're an idiot. Seriously. Miami is playing as gutsy as possible on the road and you are crying about Flores? Some of you need to get a life.
Not saying I’m in favor of firing Flo but gutsy? A 20 point loss being a morale victory would be a new low for an already low franchise.
 
Miami 13

Miami 13

Flo and Grier have to be fired soon. Why delay the inevitable?
 
