When we loose to the Jags do we see Ross clean house?

I don't think we can beat Jacksonville. This might be the worst Dolphins team I seen in a long time. 4-13 team this year. Really we have nothing. Overrated corners. No Linbackers. No pass rush. No O Line, No Running true back. Not a pass catching back like Gaskin. QB is mediocre but we really don't know. WR,s are sold. We decent there. Am I missing anything?