When we loose to the Jags do we see Ross clean house?

That's a good point. Flores has done a good job of keeping interim coach options off the coaching staff.No. We have no coach in house that would have the experience to step up if Flores is fired.
He has removed anyone that threatened him. I guess Josh Boyer would be the first candidateThat's a good point. Flores has done a good job of keeping interim coach options off the coaching staff.
If we continue to have a bad year, it should be a clean sweep. These losses are on Flores as much or more than on Grier.Flores going no where if that happens, but Grier should be fired after the game or end of the year.
Not saying I’m in favor of firing Flo but gutsy? A 20 point loss being a morale victory would be a new low for an already low franchise.You're an idiot. Seriously. Miami is playing as gutsy as possible on the road and you are crying about Flores? Some of you need to get a life.