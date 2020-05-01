When were you this happy about a draft pick?

I have the Tua Fever.
I see a great player in the making.I jumped up and down when I heard his name called by us with the 5 th pick.
I can't remember who I was this happy about coming out of the draft.
Who was the last Dolphin draft pick you were this happy about?
 
