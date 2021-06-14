 Where do you rank the AFCE QBs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Where do you rank the AFCE QBs

Rocky Landing

Rocky Landing

I'm curious to know where Dolphins fans rank the quarterbacks in the AFC East? Who would you consider to be #1 through #8?

Also, where do you think they are right now, where will they be at the start of the season, and where do you think they'll finish the regular season?
 
traptses

traptses

Right now:

Josh Allen
Tua
Newton
Brissett
Wilson
Jones
Trubisky
Whoever Jets backup is
 
John813

John813

Allen


Tua/Wilson
Newton

End of year

Allen
Tua
Wilson
Jones
 
