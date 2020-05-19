Where is Ryan Fitzpatrick

Tom Brady working out with Bucs teammates at Tampa school - ProFootballTalk

Tom Brady has finally put on his Buccaneers helmet. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady led a small group of teammates through a two-hour workout at a local school. He was wearing an orange practice jersey over shoulder pads and his Bucs helmet as they worked out at Berkeley...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Why do we have to hear how hungry Brady is and not Fitzpatrick? Offseason champs
 
Last I heard, he was with Waldo.

No, seriously, I think he still has a few days left before he's finished shaving his beard.
 
No wonder Brady has 6 rings. Guy wants it more than anybody. Imagine he barely knows his teammates and pulls this off?
 
I thought OTA's were not allowed.......I know Brady doing this is not an OTA but if he's doing it then everyone else should be doing it too.
 
the same Tom Brady that walked into a strangers home during a deadly pandemic? you need to pump your brakes *******
 
No offense to Fitzmagic but I think he has checked out. This is his final year in the league and he is simply biding his time before he rides off in the sunset.
 
people are dying in the worst way and assholes are saying "why isn't my QB practicing?"
 
