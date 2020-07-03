Which Miami Dolphins veteran is most likely to be cut ahead of camp?

dolphinswire.usatoday.com

Which Miami Dolphins veteran is most likely to be cut ahead of camp?

With the rumors swirling that NFL teams may be facing cuts ahead of training camp this season in an effort to manage the ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the Miami Dolphins may …
I personally think Ballage will be cut, but I think there may be some surprises.
 
Finfan83nj said:
I’ve been thinking Equavoen is cut, because of the addition of grugier-hill. Cox as well, because of Elandon Roberts being able to play FB.
Click to expand...
I feel like all those things make sense

Idk why, but I just have a soft spot for fullbacks. But if Roberts is a key ST guy, depth LB, and occassionally can play FB,why keep cox? If they bring about the same value??

Now if we had someone like Kyle Juscyzk, maybe its a different story?
 
