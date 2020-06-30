Which Surprise Starter Could Emerge for Every NFL Team in 2020?

Finfan83nj
Article from Bleacher Report. Cannot share link for some reason so heres the Miami Dolphins part.
Miami Dolphins: S Brandon Jones
Miami Dolphins: S Brandon Jones
Eric Gay/Associated Press
The Miami Dolphins revamped their secondary this offseason, making Byron Jones the NFL's highest-paid cornerback opposite Xavien Howard and drafting Noah Igbinoghene in the first round and Brandon Jones in the third.
The flexibility head coach Brian Flores has within this group is outstanding, so drafting a prospect like Jones shouldn't come as a surprise.
Jones is listed as a safety, but he found his niche a year ago when the Texas Longhorns staff primarily used him to cover the slot.
As Pro Football Focus noted, Jones took at least 154 snaps in the box, as the free safety or over the slot. This year's 70th overall pick should find a way onto the field even though he wasn't the first defensive back Miami drafted.