Who had the better career: Bob Griese or Dan Marino?

Knowing how their careers turned out. Griese would lead the team to win 2 Superbowls but Dan would set the NFL on fire and keep us relevant for 17 years. I told my friend, I respect Griese more than Marino because he was able to lead us to win 2 Superbowls and Marino never did. Unfortunately that's what quarterbacks are judged on and even an inferior QB is deemed more successful when Superbowls are involved.