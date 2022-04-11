 Who had the better career: Bob Griese or Dan Marino? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Who had the better career: Bob Griese or Dan Marino?

Who had the better career: Bob Griese or Dan Marino?

  • Bob Griese

  • Dan Marino

xxAQUA JOSHUAxx

Knowing how their careers turned out. Griese would lead the team to win 2 Superbowls but Dan would set the NFL on fire and keep us relevant for 17 years. I told my friend, I respect Griese more than Marino because he was able to lead us to win 2 Superbowls and Marino never did. Unfortunately that's what quarterbacks are judged on and even an inferior QB is deemed more successful when Superbowls are involved.
 
tay0365

Dan Marino had the better career, but Bob Griese had the better team.

Marino has even just one of those three RBs (Especially Zonk), and that Defense, Miami might be the only team to go to 5 straight SBs, with Marino ending his career with more SB appearances and wins then Brady had...The hard way, actually winning them without any tricks (unhanded or somewhat legal).
 
