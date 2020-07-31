Who is the Biggest Surprise Player of 2020?

SF Dolphin Fan

Assuming the season goes off without much of a hitch, who do you think will be the surprise player of 2020 for Miami? Last year it was Preston Williams and Nik Needham, two undrafted free agents who exceeded expectations.

Here are a few possibilities.

Kirk Merritt, WR --- Might be tough to break into the WR group.
Benito Jones DT ---- Has a chance at NT.
Gary Jennings WR --- Heard he has been working with Tua. That could help. A bit under the radar.
Danny Isidora OG --- Started a few games for Miami last year until he had season ending injury.
Jarvis Davis CB --- Recently signed. Has an uphill battle for sure.
Donell Stanley C --- With Karras signed for one year, he has a chance to stick.
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Ballage becomes a 1,000 yard rusher.

Just don't know if at 1.8 yards we can afford to give him 555 carries evilgrin0007.gif

Being serious hoping 7th rounder Perry shows his versatility and becomes a trick play specialist for us and may be a bit of damage as a WR, Rb, returner.
 
1972forever

Rosen comes in and beats out both Fitzpatrick and Tua for the QB posion and goes on to have an all pro season. Then I wake up and realize it was just a dream or a nightmare, depending on how you feel about Rosen.
 
