Who is the Biggest Surprise Player of 2020?

Assuming the season goes off without much of a hitch, who do you think will be the surprise player of 2020 for Miami? Last year it was Preston Williams and Nik Needham, two undrafted free agents who exceeded expectations.



Here are a few possibilities.



Kirk Merritt, WR --- Might be tough to break into the WR group.

Benito Jones DT ---- Has a chance at NT.

Gary Jennings WR --- Heard he has been working with Tua. That could help. A bit under the radar.

Danny Isidora OG --- Started a few games for Miami last year until he had season ending injury.

Jarvis Davis CB --- Recently signed. Has an uphill battle for sure.

Donell Stanley C --- With Karras signed for one year, he has a chance to stick.