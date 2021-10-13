Who will be the Dolphins Offensive Coordinator next year?

Here are some names, because clearly this 3 headed monster experiment on its own is not working. Unfortunately, a lot of these names are the same that we saw last offseason that we passed on.





Option 1. Either Eric Studesville, George Godsey, or Charlie Frye by themselves - Each has pros and cons. I think Studesville and Godsey are both much better off as coordinators. Unfortunately, I don't see either willing to take a straight demotion lightly. Frye on the other hand will get a look for sure. He's relatively young, has a good relationship with Tua (if he is the plan - if he's not then Frye's status will depend on the new QB), and has HS and College play calling experience. Downsides are that he has only been in the NFL for a year and we may not want someone associated with the current offense running it. I would love a way to keep Frye at QB coach, which leads me from option 1 to my option A.



Option A. - Ken Dorsey - What more do you want? Former legendary Canes QB (even though I'm not a Canes fan i appreciate this), been in the NFL since 2013 and his 2 stops produced Cam Newton and Josh Allen. He also has a noted relationship with Charlie Frye, which could keep him in place. This should be call #1. He's also the same age as Flores.



Option B. Pep Hamilton - My only issue with Pep is that he never stays in the same job for too long. 10 different jobs in the last 18 years. Houston's offense hasn't looked abysmal with Tyrod/Mills and maybe Pep comes over with knowledge about how he would use Watson and inside knowledge of what is going to happen with his situation. I know there are a lot of people who rave about Pep's WR routes so maybe he will find a way to use Waddle.



Option C. Zach Azzanni - not completely new to play calling, very well regarded, and could bring some new energy into the unit. However I feel as though we need an experienced voice in the room. Has done a great job as a WR coach though.



Option D. Rich Scangarello - Finds a way to get the most out of project situations. Went 4-1 as OC with Drew Lock. Made Nick Mullens manageable. Would love to see what he does with a real QB and some job security. Oldest name on this list only 49.





Option i . Mike Kafka - I don't think he will be available because I think Bienemy will get either the USC or Raiders gig. If Bienemy gets passed over again, though, I wouldn't be surprised if Kafka looked to find a job to call plays to get himself on the HC radar. Well educated, smart guy, fits same mold as Dorsey. The downside is that he is 34 but the league is going way younger.