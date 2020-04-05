Who's the most underrated player in Dolphins history?

I know the draft is coming but man, how much can we talk about Tua, Burrow and Herbert? Still got 18 more days for that but anyway, was just thinking about this. QB's get all the credit for the wins and all the blame for the loss a lot of the time but you need the other players. Who would you say is the most underrated player in Dolphins history?

I go with Bob Kuechenburg who imo should be in the HOF. Langer and Little got all the attention but this guy was a real warrior and he DOMINATED HOF DT Alan Page in the SB. Just want this video and see how a guard is supposed to play the position. We haven't have a guard that good since him

 
I'm going with Nat Moore, dude played with Griese in a time we didn't pass too much and still ended up with 74 receiving TDs which is second all time for the Dolphins. Admittedly he did have 4 years with Marino. People always bring up Warfield, and the Marks brothers but people seem to forget about Moore.
 
John Offerdahl.

A far superior linebacker to Zach Thomas (which is saying quite a bit, since Zach was one of the greatest Dolphins of all time), yet mentioned about 10% as much as Zach (if that).

I'm aware Zach had a significantly longer career.
 
All great selections. I didn't even think of Zach cause to me he wasn't underrated other than by some in the media.Moore I totally see and Offerdalh was one of my favorite players and yes, people don't talk about him cause he got hurt after making the pro bowl his first 5 years.
 
dolfan91 said:
OJ Mcduffie, an unheralded 1st round pick. All he did was, convert 3rd downs into 1st down. He was a machine. The Blackwood Brothers, these guys were usually in on all the action, closing out games. They played hard and fast.
Wow, I remember the brothers playing SS and FS and we had a good defense back then. They were fun to watch.
 
Finkle, Ray.

Soccer style kicker, graduated from Collier High June 1976, Stetson University honors graduate class of 1980, holds 2 NCAA Division One records, one for most points in a season, one for distance, former nickname "The Mule", the first and only pro-athlete to come out of Collier County, and one HELL of a model American.
 
OK, going off what y'all have put out there already (good job by the way guys):

1) KOOCH (needs to be in the H.O.F.)
2) ZACH THOMAS (see above)
3) MANNY Freakin' HERNANDEZ (one of my all time favorites)
4) LOUIS OLIVER - Ooh he brought the wood
5) ORANDE GADSEN - if he touched it, he caught it!
6) JOHN OFFERDAHL - what might have been...?
7) MARK DIXON - Just what we could use now, an All Pro type OG.

I'm really hoping to find "the next guy" ASAP.
 
Hmm, good ask @Danny , but I have a few questions.

1. Are we talking about underrated by the media, or underrated by Dolphins fans, or what?
2. Are we talking about from an absolute sense or only among the greatest players?
3. Do I only get to pick one?

All the suggestions so far are worthy of being the most underrated ... but there are others I would add.

For instance, if we're talking about underrated by the media, I'd go so far as to say the most underrated Dolphin was actually Dan Marino. He owned every meaningful passing record on the books during the era of a muuuuuuuuuuuuuuch more dificult passing ruleset, where there was no protection of the QB, and DB's could manhandle WR's anywhere on the field. His era required more accuracy, more bravery, quicker release, and better efficiency than today. Today the routes are short and QB's never fear getting blown up like they used to fear. The QB's do not need to throw the ball away almost ever. The personnel groupings are far more sophisticated today, making it a lot easier to find an open man, and to hit him. Big receivers can go unimpeded down the field and out-rebound a smaller DB for the ball ... and QB's get away with far less accuracy and far higher completion percentages. Then there's the bubble screen, which is simply a glorified handoff, to pad their stats. It's not really even worth comparing to the era of Marino. Yet, despite being clearly the best QB by far in his era, he had to contend with the preposterous notion that somehow Joe Montana and John Elway were on his level ... and they simply were not, even they knew it. They had better teams, better defenses, better running games, etc. IMHO, had Marino won 2 Super Bowls there wouldn't be a sportscaster alive today who would pick any other QB over Marino. But because he won zero ... he has been woefully underrated.

While Paul Warfield was an HoF'er, and the 1st pick in the entire draft, one could argue that he was underrated too. That team in that era simply didn't pass very often, and his stats look timid by today's pass-happy standards. But make no mistake about it, he was a Jerry Rice level technician and an Irving Fryar level athlete. Phenomenal player, who nobody even mentions any more.

But if you're asking who is the most underrated by the Dolphins fans ... it's hard to say, but I'm going to suggest Oronde Gadsden. He was a big clutch WR on a team that lacked options. The team struggled, but he always produced, especially in the clutch. Not a stellar athlete, he used size and physicality to snag balls. I'm probably the only person who would put him int this category ... and that's probably why I wanted to mention him.

If you were asking about the current team, I'd say it's Fitzmagic, who had a very decent season and has only ever been an afterthought by almost everybody as far as being a valuable member of the team. Ahh, such is the life of a rebuild .
 
Bumpus said:
Finkle, Ray.

Soccer style kicker, graduated from Collier High June 1976, Stetson University honors graduate class of 1980, holds 2 NCAA Division One records, one for most points in a season, one for distance, former nickname "The Mule", the first and only pro-athlete to come out of Collier County, and one HELL of a model American.
OK Bumpus, I just gotta ask, in your signature pic ... is that a Vaark between your legs are are you just THAT happy to see @fishfanmiami ? Oh, and is that a jersey he's hugging, or a @Vaark stuffed animal?
 
Jake Scott - 49 career picks, a Super Bowl MVP and he's not in the Hall of Fame. 49 career picks!!
 
I think Chris Chambers is a good shout. Improved year on year until his last with us when we had Joey Harrington at QB.

Had a monster game against Buffalo when he caught 15 passes for 238 yards and a TD. We were trailing by 20 points entering the 4th quarter. I always enjoyed watching him.

Not the most underrated but maybe in the top 20?
 
