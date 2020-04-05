Who's the most underrated player in Dolphins history?

I know the draft is coming but man, how much can we talk about Tua, Burrow and Herbert? Still got 18 more days for that but anyway, was just thinking about this. QB's get all the credit for the wins and all the blame for the loss a lot of the time but you need the other players. Who would you say is the most underrated player in Dolphins history?



I go with Bob Kuechenburg who imo should be in the HOF. Langer and Little got all the attention but this guy was a real warrior and he DOMINATED HOF DT Alan Page in the SB. Just want this video and see how a guard is supposed to play the position. We haven't have a guard that good since him



