Why JC Tretter hasn't been signed

I've seen many DOLFANS posting a desire to sign Center Tretter. Here are some reasons that he hasn't ben signed yet.



- He's 31 years old

- He's an extremely active union member, and not real popular with owners and management in some circles

- He hasn't practiced in 3 seasons, which to me is one of the most significant issues with why I'd rather not sign him. Playing Center, there can be issues with our snaps not having him practice much, which can lead to turnovers AND mistakes in timing in our motion based offense. We really need to get away from non practice players and go with people we can count on to be on the field all the time. That's also an important part of leadership.

- The Draft is packed with a solid group of Centers and a few of them might be a real deal where they can be selected. Tretter may be a better "fallback" type of option if you miss all the center's in the draft.

- Cost could also be a factor, but I have no idea what he is asking. This is likely his last contract either way.