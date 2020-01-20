Why so much divisiveness on pick #5?

OmegaPhinsFan

Let me first start by saying Miami has done a very mediocre job in drafting, developing and keeping players. We all know the usual suspects that fall into this category. But for reference, Landry, Pouncey, James, Tunsil, Fitzpatrick, Drake, etc..
The 800 lb gorilla in the room is that Miami will probably draft Tua at 5. No one will out-bid Miami, so I am not sure how much of a real attempt will be made on that. Luckily, the teams in front of Miami don't need a qb. However, if Miami fails at 5, their fortunes aren't lost for another 20 years. They still have 4 first round picks (and an Iran plane full of cash). To me, the justification is in the extra two picks this year. You traded a LT and DB that were going to be the cornerstones of your franchise in exchange for picks. You have to replace those players with immediate impact players, not Charles Harris-type projects. For a team that hasn't done well in the draft, pick 5 is not a make or break. However, between FA and the draft, Miami must fill back up their bare cupboards.
 
ThePeopleShow13

IMO the divisiveness over the 5th pick is fan created. All of these “what if” scenarios keep popping up because it is another season with our team being done without making the playoffs. My take is that Grier and Flores will do what they believe gives us the best chance to win. If that means Tua or Herbert at 5, so be it. If that means Thomas, Okudah, whoever at 5 and other year of Fitz/Rosen, so be it. If that means a trade back from 5 to pick up draft capital for next year, so be it. What will happen is going to happen regardless of how we feel as fans.
 
