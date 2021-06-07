 Why the Dolphins trust Myles Gaskin to be their lead running back again. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Why the Dolphins trust Myles Gaskin to be their lead running back again.

"The big thing about Myles from at least last year and going from Year 1 to Year 2 for him was his growth in football and what he learned and how dependable he became for what we needed done," Studesville said. "He's prideful, he's professional, he comes in and gives you a day's work. He works at it. He wants to be a really good player. ... Myles is going to put his best foot forward and give you everything he has and that's what gives him a chance."

Gaskin, 24, is undersized (5-foot-10, 194 pounds) and often overlooked (24 running backs were drafted ahead of him in 2019). But thanks to a huge Year 1 to Year 2 jump, all he did was produce on the field in 2020.

When he missed six games last season because of knee injuries and contracting COVID-19, Gaskin felt he "hurt the team and hurt myself in my own eyes." Gaskin, who totaled 584 rushing yards and 388 receiving yards in his 10 games played, was on pace to top 1,500 yards from scrimmage if he had played all 16 games.

"I'm better. Just more better in the mind, better just physically, just ready to go," Gaskin said. "I know what I'm looking for. I know my strengths and I know my weaknesses, and I'm trying to get those all to [become] strengths and even my strengths are even stronger."

In an effort to stay healthy and prove he can last 16 games, Gaskin began training early this offseason in Seattle, working on Pilates, knee and ankle health and stability workouts. He played at least 69% of offensive snaps in every game he was active last season. With better durability, perhaps that number rises.

Why the Dolphins trust Myles Gaskin to be their lead running back again

The 2019 seventh-round pick who missed six games in 2020 feels rejuvenated for a new season with improved durability and dependability.
Well, he's who we got right now so they must trust him. I think he's a good RB and hoping better O-line play along with more speed on the outside will open things up for him.
 
He's not one dimensional, and that's hugely important, I mean the dude can catch the ball with ease and transition upfield, he's got subtle inside moves and strength that comes from somewhere, always surprises me how strong he is for his build.
 
The knock most have against the kid is that he doesn't make his own holes.

Well imagine that, very few backs do.

If you watch his college tape, you will see a back with excellent vision, patience to allow blocks to develop, and enough burst to get the job done (no his top gear is not elite).

He is also very good in pass pro, as well as being proficient as a pass catcher.

We could do a lot worse.
 
One area Gaskin impressed me last year in was how he could turn a bad play into a play you can live with. Particularly when we ran the ball in the 2nd half of games straight into loaded boxes. He always seemed to turn what looked to be a guaranteed 2-3 yard loss into getting back to the LoS or even gaining a yard or two. Seems like a kid that plays like it might be the last time he ever touches the ball every single time his number is called.
 
Surprisingly good pass blocker too.

Fans just want to see 4.7 ypc, but don't appreciate a guy that can contribute solidly in both aspects of the pass game enough.
 
