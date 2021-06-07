Why the Dolphins trust Myles Gaskin to be their lead running back again.

andyahs
Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jul 10, 2005
- Messages
- 12,968
- Reaction score
- 14,149
- Location
- Bahamas
"The big thing about Myles from at least last year and going from Year 1 to Year 2 for him was his growth in football and what he learned and how dependable he became for what we needed done," Studesville said. "He's prideful, he's professional, he comes in and gives you a day's work. He works at it. He wants to be a really good player. ... Myles is going to put his best foot forward and give you everything he has and that's what gives him a chance."
Gaskin, 24, is undersized (5-foot-10, 194 pounds) and often overlooked (24 running backs were drafted ahead of him in 2019). But thanks to a huge Year 1 to Year 2 jump, all he did was produce on the field in 2020.
When he missed six games last season because of knee injuries and contracting COVID-19, Gaskin felt he "hurt the team and hurt myself in my own eyes." Gaskin, who totaled 584 rushing yards and 388 receiving yards in his 10 games played, was on pace to top 1,500 yards from scrimmage if he had played all 16 games.
"I'm better. Just more better in the mind, better just physically, just ready to go," Gaskin said. "I know what I'm looking for. I know my strengths and I know my weaknesses, and I'm trying to get those all to [become] strengths and even my strengths are even stronger."
In an effort to stay healthy and prove he can last 16 games, Gaskin began training early this offseason in Seattle, working on Pilates, knee and ankle health and stability workouts. He played at least 69% of offensive snaps in every game he was active last season. With better durability, perhaps that number rises.
Gaskin, 24, is undersized (5-foot-10, 194 pounds) and often overlooked (24 running backs were drafted ahead of him in 2019). But thanks to a huge Year 1 to Year 2 jump, all he did was produce on the field in 2020.
When he missed six games last season because of knee injuries and contracting COVID-19, Gaskin felt he "hurt the team and hurt myself in my own eyes." Gaskin, who totaled 584 rushing yards and 388 receiving yards in his 10 games played, was on pace to top 1,500 yards from scrimmage if he had played all 16 games.
"I'm better. Just more better in the mind, better just physically, just ready to go," Gaskin said. "I know what I'm looking for. I know my strengths and I know my weaknesses, and I'm trying to get those all to [become] strengths and even my strengths are even stronger."
In an effort to stay healthy and prove he can last 16 games, Gaskin began training early this offseason in Seattle, working on Pilates, knee and ankle health and stability workouts. He played at least 69% of offensive snaps in every game he was active last season. With better durability, perhaps that number rises.
Why the Dolphins trust Myles Gaskin to be their lead running back again
The 2019 seventh-round pick who missed six games in 2020 feels rejuvenated for a new season with improved durability and dependability.
www.espn.com