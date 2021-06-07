Why the Dolphins trust Myles Gaskin to be their lead running back again.

One area Gaskin impressed me last year in was how he could turn a bad play into a play you can live with. Particularly when we ran the ball in the 2nd half of games straight into loaded boxes. He always seemed to turn what looked to be a guaranteed 2-3 yard loss into getting back to the LoS or even gaining a yard or two. Seems like a kid that plays like it might be the last time he ever touches the ball every single time his number is called.