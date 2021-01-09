Wildcard Playoffs Discussion

That Indy defender who jumped offside when they were obviously just trying to draw them on the final Buffalo drive of the 1st half should be benched. Absolutely ridiculous penalty that turned (a potential) FG into a TD. Indy going for it on 4th deep in Buffalo territory isn't what's going to come back to bite them. That was the right decision, although I hated the play calls. That idiotic penalty is what might come back to bite them.