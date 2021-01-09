 Wildcard Playoffs Discussion | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Wildcard Playoffs Discussion

ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
17,335
Reaction score
13,986
Ball controlled, Field position, keeping that Bills offense off the field.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,568
Reaction score
21,865
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
It will be hilarious if Buffalo loses to the Colts, if that happens Josh Allen should be viewed just as Lamar Jackson is currently viewed a playoff under performer.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
17,335
Reaction score
13,986
jazz015 said:
Looks like the colts are playing zone. Something we need to do next year as allen torched flores scheme twice.
Click to expand...

That's the key against playing their offense. Playing man against their team speed AND against a QB that can use his legs is a formula for disaster.

Problem...We suck at playing zone!
 
Last edited:
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
8,568
Reaction score
21,865
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
VanzGinkel said:
What did we do wrong last week? Colts lool good
Click to expand...
3 Pro bowl caliber OL, big bruising HB who's the 3rd leading rusher in the NFL, All Pro caliber MLB, pro bow caliber DT in Buckner and a veteran potential future borderline HOF QB in Rivers who's still got something in the tank.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
17,335
Reaction score
13,986
superphin said:
3 Pro bowl caliber OL, big bruising HB who's the 3rd leading rusher in the NFL, All Pro caliber MLB, pro bow caliber DT in Buckner and a veteran potential future borderline HOF QB in Rivers who's still got something in the tank.
Click to expand...

You forgot recievers that can seperate and run after the catch.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

Starter
Joined
Feb 26, 2007
Messages
1,158
Reaction score
988
Location
Canada
That Indy defender who jumped offside when they were obviously just trying to draw them on the final Buffalo drive of the 1st half should be benched. Absolutely ridiculous penalty that turned (a potential) FG into a TD. Indy going for it on 4th deep in Buffalo territory isn't what's going to come back to bite them. That was the right decision, although I hated the play calls. That idiotic penalty is what might come back to bite them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom