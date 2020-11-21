Wilkins Status for Sunday game vs Broncos??

Does anyone have a link or any idea what up with Wilkins status for Sundays game? Is he still on the covid list?
 
I don't think there is any way that he'll be available.

He actually has Covid. He's going to have to recuperate first... then test negatively a bunch of times. My best guess... he may miss 2 more games.
 
He won't play this week but this will most likely be the last week he misses from Covid. I have no information of any other preexisting medical issues that he had when contracting Covid so he is probably already past it and now in the testing stage. 20 something males without breathing issues, or other preexisting medical issues, especially those who are in good physical condition, rarely are affected for more than a week to 10 days. There are exceptions but they are very rare.
 
Feverdream said:
I don't think there is any way that he'll be available.

He actually has Covid. He's going to have to recuperate first... then test negatively a bunch of times. My best guess... he may miss 2 more games.
Link to that information..I can't find it
 
adolfan131313 said:
Link to that information..I can't find it
I understand that he admitted to having it via his own Twitter account. You may find it there; I don't Twitter.

Looking at this from a purely logical standpoint. If the problem was just that he was exposed to it... early last week... then he'd be cleared by now and back on the roster. Wouldn't he?
 
