Wilkins Status for Sunday game vs Broncos??

He won't play this week but this will most likely be the last week he misses from Covid. I have no information of any other preexisting medical issues that he had when contracting Covid so he is probably already past it and now in the testing stage. 20 something males without breathing issues, or other preexisting medical issues, especially those who are in good physical condition, rarely are affected for more than a week to 10 days. There are exceptions but they are very rare.