Wilkins Status for Sunday game vs Broncos??

adolfan131313
adolfan in cali
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 3, 2005
- Messages
- 436
- Reaction score
- 103
- Age
- 55
- Location
- modesto,calif
Does anyone have a link or any idea what up with Wilkins status for Sundays game? Is he still on the covid list?
no, but hes not on the depth chart either.Was he on the injury report?
Link to that information..I can't find itI don't think there is any way that he'll be available.
He actually has Covid. He's going to have to recuperate first... then test negatively a bunch of times. My best guess... he may miss 2 more games.
I understand that he admitted to having it via his own Twitter account. You may find it there; I don't Twitter.Link to that information..I can't find it