Will Gesicki Be A Pro Bowl TE This Year?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

phinphanatic.com

Does Mike Gesicki have what it takes to make the Pro Bowl?

Mike Gesicki has the skills and may find a Pro Bowl in his future. Mike Gesicki is next in on our list of potential Miami Dolphins players who could make t...
phinphanatic.com phinphanatic.com

Good micro article. It's not mentioned often but Gailey's offense has rarely had a good TE as such, the TEs are not often featured in his offense because they have to talent of Lenny and Squiggy in a tap dance showdown. However, Tony Gonzalez did put up over 1K yds and 10 Tds for Gailey in one year.

Gesicki is absurdly talented. Runs a 4/54 40, has a 41 inch vertical and a 10 foot broad jump. He needs to learn to block but in terms of being a receiving TE, we saw what he could do in the back half of last year.

I think this is MG's break out year.

You?
 
TeeMoney

TeeMoney

A majority of players enter the combine and exit with the numbers that give the impression they would be a match-up nightmare, an all-star. However, these statistics do not account for the raw grit and mental fortitude necessary to take advantage of those sweet skills. I've seen him pushed around by CB's, fall over his own feet, and fail to take advantage of those god given abilities time and time again. He could do it, but the proverbial lightbulb has to ignite within.
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

I think he can do it. After watching Devante Parker develop after so many years, I am convinced players need a few years to start showing their true talents.

If Gesicki can make the same amount of progress he did last year this year, he could make the probowl.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

illscriptures said:
I think he can do it. After watching Devante Parker develop after so many years, I am convinced players need a few years to start showing their true talents.

If Gesicki can make the same amount of progress he did last year this year, he could make the probowl.
People see the raw talent amaze fans from game 1 and think ALL rookies should be stars or they're a bust.
 
maralieus

maralieus

If he does want to be a pro bowler this year he's gonna have to outdo guys like mark Andrews by a lot in order to best the bias. If Andrews catches 60 for 700 yards and 7 TD's he's gonna have to get 75, 900 and 9 TD's to even be considered seriously.
 
