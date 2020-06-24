Will Gesicki Be A Pro Bowl TE This Year?

Does Mike Gesicki have what it takes to make the Pro Bowl? Mike Gesicki has the skills and may find a Pro Bowl in his future. Mike Gesicki is next in on our list of potential Miami Dolphins players who could make t...

Good micro article. It's not mentioned often but Gailey's offense has rarely had a good TE as such, the TEs are not often featured in his offense because they have to talent of Lenny and Squiggy in a tap dance showdown. However, Tony Gonzalez did put up over 1K yds and 10 Tds for Gailey in one year.Gesicki is absurdly talented. Runs a 4/54 40, has a 41 inch vertical and a 10 foot broad jump. He needs to learn to block but in terms of being a receiving TE, we saw what he could do in the back half of last year.I think this is MG's break out year.You?