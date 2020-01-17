Winning Sustainability? What Are the Essential Attributes of a Team That Has It?

Dec 31, 2018. Stephen Ross had just fired Adam Gase and Mike Tannenbaum. He had also promoted Chris Grier to the top spot in the Dolphins' organization. During the press conference where he announced these moves, Stephen Ross talked about why he made them, and how he intended to fundamentally change the team's philosophy.



He said that our previous philosophy was that we had a good young roster, and only needed key free agents and a good draft to be competitive. He then said that, to go on with that philosophy was the definition of insanity; doing the same thing year after year, yet expecting different results.



The new philosophy he wants to adopt for this team is sustained winning seasons. He says there is a right way to build that. Grier agrees.



If that's the goal, what will it take to achieve that? How will we approach the draft and FA, given this goal? Clearly, they aren't interested in building for a single championship run. They want us to be winning, year in and year out, and becoming used to nothing less that.



