Winning Sustainability? What Are the Essential Attributes of a Team That Has It?

ATL_PHIN_FAN

ATL_PHIN_FAN

Winner Under Construction
Joined
Jul 7, 2012
Messages
1,654
Reaction score
635
Location
Atlanta
Dec 31, 2018. Stephen Ross had just fired Adam Gase and Mike Tannenbaum. He had also promoted Chris Grier to the top spot in the Dolphins' organization. During the press conference where he announced these moves, Stephen Ross talked about why he made them, and how he intended to fundamentally change the team's philosophy.

He said that our previous philosophy was that we had a good young roster, and only needed key free agents and a good draft to be competitive. He then said that, to go on with that philosophy was the definition of insanity; doing the same thing year after year, yet expecting different results.

The new philosophy he wants to adopt for this team is sustained winning seasons. He says there is a right way to build that. Grier agrees.

If that's the goal, what will it take to achieve that? How will we approach the draft and FA, given this goal? Clearly, they aren't interested in building for a single championship run. They want us to be winning, year in and year out, and becoming used to nothing less that.

 
R

russianbear

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 30, 2011
Messages
5,406
Reaction score
1,684
It's coach and QB.

We've had neither, or at least, not together...for a long time.

Defenses and running games can be built, lost, rebuilt....you want some cornerstones....but QB and coach are the secret sauce to long-term, consistent winning.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,191
Reaction score
2,354
Yes along with a solid GM and support staff, we have lacked In this area for a very long time
 
claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,462
Reaction score
619
Front Office/GM
Coaching staff
Draft capital that rolls over every year
QB (top 12 consistently)
 
