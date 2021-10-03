 ~Worst Team in the NFL~ | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

~Worst Team in the NFL~

Dolphins81

Dolphins81

Starter
Joined
Nov 22, 2017
Messages
4,083
Reaction score
4,284
Age
40
Location
Tampa
We are definitely at the bottom. I think Jacksonville is the worst right now however, we have blown tons of picks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom