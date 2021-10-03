~Worst Team in the NFL~

Stoobz
Stoobz
The Jets look a lot better against a much better Titans team than the Dolphins do against an 0-3 Colts team.No way to convince me otherwise.
Now we know how the Texans fans felt last year when the Dolphins had their first round pick.Bottom 3 without the top 3 pick that will come with it.
Tua won’t do much better if he survives long enoughWith Brisett at QB, hard to argue.