 Would Patriots OL Joe Thuney be a free agent fit for Dolphins?

Would Patriots OL Joe Thuney be a free agent fit for Dolphins?

Feverdream

Feverdream

Jun 18, 2003
Last year... yes.

This year... no.

For a couple of reasons...

1) Last year, we were trying to spend money as we had to meet the NFL minimum, and overpaying a Guard was a sensible course. It brought us serviceable (though overpaid) Flowers.

2) Then we drafted Kindley, a pure Guard, and Hunt, a probable Guard.

We missed our chance on Thuney.
 
Digital

Digital

Feb 5, 2008
I'm going to be in the minority, but I'd kick the tires. IMHO, we need to draft a RT, because Jesse Davis isn't the answer long term, and I don't really have faith that Robert Hunt is a blindside protector for a left-handed QB. But, our OL is obviously the one unit on our offense that definitely needs upgrading. I'd be open to adding a FA guard, more than adding a FA RT ... and not just because FARTs stink.

Brandon Scherff is a very good talent, but durability is an issue. Thuney is solid, but price would be the real question with him. Still, I'd like to know the price before I write it off.
 
