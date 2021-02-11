Would Patriots OL Joe Thuney be a free agent fit for Dolphins?

I'm going to be in the minority, but I'd kick the tires. IMHO, we need to draft a RT, because Jesse Davis isn't the answer long term, and I don't really have faith that Robert Hunt is a blindside protector for a left-handed QB. But, our OL is obviously the one unit on our offense that definitely needs upgrading. I'd be open to adding a FA guard, more than adding a FA RT ... and not just because FARTs stink.



Brandon Scherff is a very good talent, but durability is an issue. Thuney is solid, but price would be the real question with him. Still, I'd like to know the price before I write it off.