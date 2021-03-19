Would Phillip Lindsay complete our backfield?

dolphinheel said: We can restructure Byron Jones and free up 15M Click to expand...

I would not do anything with Byron Jones that kicks the can down the road, moneywise. It was a bad get by Miami. Not terrible player, but a terrible buy. I want to be free of that mistake ASAP.What really sucks is that the stupid fkn Bears just got a pitchfork up the kiester in CapHell and had to release a Very Good corner (way better than Byron Jones) and someone's gonna pick him up for a quarter of what we're paying Jones. Wish we could be that team.