Would Phillip Lindsay complete our backfield?

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

I love how he plays. With Ahmed, Gaskins, Brown and Lindsay we would have a solid and deep rotation.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Didn't see the other thread, can a mod merge this into there. It won't let me delete it.
 
circumstances

circumstances

I like him, but I'd prefer Chris Carson if I had to choose between the two.
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

MrChadRico said:


I love how he plays. With Ahmed, Gaskins, Brown and Lindsay we would have a solid and deep rotation.
Yes, yes he would.

Gaskin, Brown Ahmed and either Lindsay or Carson would finish our backfield... we could then bargain hunt in the fourth or fifth. Gainwell, Sermon, Hubbard... there are others that we could get this late. Players will a very solid shot of being productive pro RBs.

If Flo decides to do this 'the Patriot Way', he likely won't draft a RB.
 
Danny

Danny

We're out of cap space guys. We're done in free agency and we're on to the draft now. The little money we have left is for the draft picks plus in season moves.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Danny said:
We're out of cap space guys. We're done in free agency and we're on to the draft now. The little money we have left is for the draft picks plus in season moves.
Well.... yea were out of money right now, but we can cut players and free up enough for one or two more guys if we deem it an upgrade.
 
T

The Ghost

Fin_Frenzy_84 said:
I wouldn't say that quite yet. We still have plenty of ways to free up a little more space
Agreed. Grant and Wilson are are still on the roster.

If I were either player right now I would be down for a restructuring/pay cut to stick around another year.
 
K

Kev7

Plenty of ways to free up money. We can cut Hurns, Wilson, Grant and generate 6m. Restructure a deal or 2 and we can get over 10 million.

no doubt we will be ready if someone gets cut that is worth it.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

dolphinheel said:
We can restructure Byron Jones and free up 15M
I would not do anything with Byron Jones that kicks the can down the road, moneywise. It was a bad get by Miami. Not terrible player, but a terrible buy. I want to be free of that mistake ASAP.
What really sucks is that the stupid fkn Bears just got a pitchfork up the kiester in CapHell and had to release a Very Good corner (way better than Byron Jones) and someone's gonna pick him up for a quarter of what we're paying Jones. Wish we could be that team.
 
