Would Phillip Lindsay complete our backfield?

I love how he plays. With Ahmed, Gaskins, Brown and Lindsay we would have a solid and deep rotation.
Yes, yes he would.
I like him, but I'd refer Chris Carson if I had to choose between the two.
Well.... yea were out of money right now, but we can cut players and free up enough for one or two more guys if we deem it an upgrade.We're out of cap space guys. We're done in free agency and we're on to the draft now. The little money we have left is for the draft picks plus in season moves.
I wouldn't say that quite yet. We still have plenty of ways to free up a little more spaceWe're out of cap space guys. We're done in free agency and we're on to the draft now. The little money we have left is for the draft picks plus in season moves.
I would not do anything with Byron Jones that kicks the can down the road, moneywise. It was a bad get by Miami. Not terrible player, but a terrible buy. I want to be free of that mistake ASAP.We can restructure Byron Jones and free up 15M