Would You Rather, Part II

So, with Miami trending for a top 10 pick and Houston currently sitting at 0-2, I wonder what the fan-base would prefer.



Parsons, Rousseau with the first two selections or...



Sewell, Chase 1-2???



Right now, I think the front 7 needs work. At least one difference maker. Honestly, I'm not completely sold on Rosseau, but Parsons looks like one the best linebackers to come out in a long time.



The combination of Sewell and Chase would likely complete the offensive rebuild in a big, big way, or get close to that (center, rb could be improved). Sewell could play RT and protect Tua's blindside. I think he's a top 3 pick and I don't think Miami will be quite that bad, but maybe? Chase is the best of what looks like a really good group of receivers.