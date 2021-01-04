WOW! 2021 Salary Cap Is Going Down. Perhaps Waaayyy Down.

2021 NFL free agency is going to be absolutely insane; I mean totally insane and unimaginable for teams like the Saints and the Eagles and maybe even several others.



The low ceiling is said to be 176 mil. That would be devastating to half the league. The best case scenario is thought to see it drop from 208 to 195.



It is going to make the use of the franchise tag available to only a few teams in the top five in cap roll over. Very good year for the Dolphins to have no high dollar free agents pending.



The cap casualty arena of NFL free agency this year is going to look like a Kansas slaughter house.



There will be more free agents in 2021 than any year in the past and quite probably the future as well.



It is going to be utter madness. The Jaguars will probably be able to completely build a new roster with an elite defense and a top 3 Offensive line for their young QB. They could possibly accomplish the biggest flip in NFL history.



It is an an environment where the Jets or the Dolphins could possibly bring in the biggest draft pick haul in history with a trade down deal.



This will be the wildest off season ever!



The Saints Trey Hendrickson is 2nd in the league in sacks and they have zero chance of retaining him. Trey would be a perfect fit for the Dolphins defense.



Corey Linsley of the Packers is the #1 Center and the Packers have no way to keep him.



Dolphins are in kinda good shape to take advantage of the situation but the bad news is, the evil Jets and the even more hated Patriots may be in even better shape to take advantage.



The possibilities of what could take place this off season are endless. It may be almost as interesting of an off season as this last regular season.



The lowly Texans are already deep in the red, it is almost a sure thing that J.J. Watt is released. Doubt they find a trade partner for a 17 mil contract next season. He could be a bargain?



What do you guys see for possibilities for the Dolphins improvement? And should the Dolphins trade down from the #3 if the deal is big enough?