 WR Sherfield: Dolphins are using the 49er playbook

WR Sherfield: Dolphins are using the 49er playbook

Dolphins WR Trent Sherfield revealed something today that isn't a surprise: "The playbook is the same it is in San Fran."

That makes sense because all the shifting, motion, and play action really looked similar to the 49ers scheme when we played the Bucs and during our camps. The fact that we also share the same or similar terminology also isn’t a surprise.
As for this week, I expect us to work hard to establish the run vs the Raiders. I’m not sure how long our starters will play vs the Raiders but they are unlikely to play much at all vs the Eagles in our last Pre Season game.
 
