Xavien Howard Super Thread

Like it or not, X. Howard and his contract demands has been one of the biggest stories of Miami's offseason.
I've been in the keep Howard camp, but if that doesn't happen I'd like to see the Dolphins get an equal talent rather than draft picks. I think the window is open for the team and to trade a top corner I want talent back.
With that in mind, who would you want from the teams rumored to be most interested? Those teams are generally listed as...
Cleveland
New Orleans
Dallas
Philadelphia
Denver
