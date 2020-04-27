You favorite non-stars around the league

It's easy to admire players like Rodgers or Watt, but who are the players that you like to keep an eye on across the league even if they have no links to the Dolphins and will never be described as stars. Maybe they played for your college team etc





The first name that comes to mind for me is Tyler Eifert. If Tua is the QB of my dreams, then Eifert is my TE soulmate.



Brilliant player who could be a star





But he has had the most horrific luck with injuries. Even when he did manage to put enough performances together to make it to the Pro Bowl, he got hurt at that Pro Bowl and that injury carried into the next season.



He was a first round pick and did make to a Pro Bowl so he obviously isn't a nobody, but Eifert had the talent to go to ten of them



Great player, terrible luck.