ZERO Separation

I genuinely believe it's the positional coaching, route trees and overall design of the plays. Beasley is sprinting all the way across the field (horizontally) which is nearly impossible to guard if a QB has 4+ seconds to throw. You don't see anything like that in our offense. How many replays have you seen this year where 2 Mia WR are in the same basic spot when something bad happens (INT, tipped ball, drop, etc)? There is no flow whatsoever to Miami's offense, and they have 3 skill guys that most teams would love to have on their roster (Waddle, Geiseki, Parker), in addition to 2 RB's who are very dangerous in space on bubbles and wheel routes. I am in favor of only keeping Waddle and Geisiki after this year (and I mean literally none of the other skill players), along with Tua, and finding positional coaches (OL, WR) along with a WAY better OC, and see what happens. You also have a fortune to spend with the Cap if we don't panic and trade for Watson (which would just be lipstick on this pig without getting new coaches).