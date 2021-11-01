 ZERO Separation | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

ZERO Separation

K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,022
Reaction score
336
Age
46
Location
Colorado
I don’t have enough football knowledge to know the answer to this. Can someone help understand why our receivers constantly have defenders right in their pockets? From my limited point or view, it appears as if it’s it’s bad (predictable) play calling. They know every route we’re going to run. But, could it be bad route running? Tua projecting the throws? Or is it simply knowing that our o-line can’t hold anyone anyway so simply jump on routes within 2 seconds and you’ll have a good chance or defending a pass?

I mean…Waddle is known for his speed and even he had someone glued to his hip all game. I know “open in college is different than open in the NFL” but, seriously, where is the ball supposed to go when there is zero separation? So frustrating. Especially when we see Beasly running around the field like he’s being ignored.
 
D

Dolphindrew

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Aug 25, 2004
Messages
756
Reaction score
250
I genuinely believe it's the positional coaching, route trees and overall design of the plays. Beasley is sprinting all the way across the field (horizontally) which is nearly impossible to guard if a QB has 4+ seconds to throw. You don't see anything like that in our offense. How many replays have you seen this year where 2 Mia WR are in the same basic spot when something bad happens (INT, tipped ball, drop, etc)? There is no flow whatsoever to Miami's offense, and they have 3 skill guys that most teams would love to have on their roster (Waddle, Geiseki, Parker), in addition to 2 RB's who are very dangerous in space on bubbles and wheel routes. I am in favor of only keeping Waddle and Geisiki after this year (and I mean literally none of the other skill players), along with Tua, and finding positional coaches (OL, WR) along with a WAY better OC, and see what happens. You also have a fortune to spend with the Cap if we don't panic and trade for Watson (which would just be lipstick on this pig without getting new coaches).
 
Geordie

Geordie

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
8,749
Reaction score
7,471
K-Rob said:
I don’t have enough football knowledge to know the answer to this. Can someone help understand why our receivers constantly have defenders right in their pockets? From my limited point or view, it appears as if it’s it’s bad (predictable) play calling. They know every route we’re going to run. But, could it be bad route running? Tua projecting the throws? Or is it simply knowing that our o-line can’t hold anyone anyway so simply jump on routes within 2 seconds and you’ll have a good chance or defending a pass?

I mean…Waddle is known for his speed and even he had someone glued to his hip all game. I know “open in college is different than open in the NFL” but, seriously, where is the ball supposed to go when there is zero separation? So frustrating. Especially when we see Beasly running around the field like he’s being ignored.
Click to expand...

I think part of the problem, not all of it, stems to the OL issues. Tua having to get the ball out so quick, he's one of the fastest in the league, doesn't give the receivers a whole lot of time to create that separation.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,487
Reaction score
3,863
Location
Trinidad
Geordie said:
I think part of the problem, not all of it, stems to the OL issues. Tua having to get the ball out so quick, he's one of the fastest in the league, doesn't give the receivers a whole lot of time to create that separation.
Click to expand...
Yes. And the coach misusing Waddle’s talent
 
K-Rob

K-Rob

Go Fish!
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
1,022
Reaction score
336
Age
46
Location
Colorado
TrinidadDolfan said:
Yes. And the coach misusing Waddle’s talent
Click to expand...
This is one that concerns me the most. He clearly has the skills to be a difference maker but, despite his speed and elusiveness, the defense always knows where he’s going to be.
 
G

Greer17

Club Member
Joined
Sep 21, 2009
Messages
377
Reaction score
334
Dolphindrew said:
I genuinely believe it's the positional coaching, route trees and overall design of the plays. Beasley is sprinting all the way across the field (horizontally) which is nearly impossible to guard if a QB has 4+ seconds to throw. You don't see anything like that in our offense. How many replays have you seen this year where 2 Mia WR are in the same basic spot when something bad happens (INT, tipped ball, drop, etc)? There is no flow whatsoever to Miami's offense, and they have 3 skill guys that most teams would love to have on their roster (Waddle, Geiseki, Parker), in addition to 2 RB's who are very dangerous in space on bubbles and wheel routes. I am in favor of only keeping Waddle and Geisiki after this year (and I mean literally none of the other skill players), along with Tua, and finding positional coaches (OL, WR) along with a WAY better OC, and see what happens. You also have a fortune to spend with the Cap if we don't panic and trade for Watson (which would just be lipstick on this pig without getting new coaches).
Click to expand...
The receivers being in the same spot has been a huge hangup for me and why I believe most of our issues are with the coaching staff. Watching other teams' staff being praised for their game plan and play designs, while everyone is questioning what in the world we are attempting to do on offense, just frustrates me. Just once I would like to hear an announcer say, "that was a well designed play" while we are on offense.
 
John813

John813

Second String
Joined
Nov 25, 2015
Messages
1,653
Reaction score
1,599
I'll be honest this year I'm halfway checked out so I don't know the routes each (healthy) WR runs but defense watches tons of tape. You can be glued to a guy like Waddle if you notice Waddle only running 3 routes. Especially if the routes don't stretch the field.

Feels like our duo of OCs are using the Madden playbook for the Dolphins.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom