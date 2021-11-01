K-Rob
Go Fish!
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2003
- Messages
- 1,022
- Reaction score
- 336
- Age
- 46
- Location
- Colorado
I don’t have enough football knowledge to know the answer to this. Can someone help understand why our receivers constantly have defenders right in their pockets? From my limited point or view, it appears as if it’s it’s bad (predictable) play calling. They know every route we’re going to run. But, could it be bad route running? Tua projecting the throws? Or is it simply knowing that our o-line can’t hold anyone anyway so simply jump on routes within 2 seconds and you’ll have a good chance or defending a pass?
I mean…Waddle is known for his speed and even he had someone glued to his hip all game. I know “open in college is different than open in the NFL” but, seriously, where is the ball supposed to go when there is zero separation? So frustrating. Especially when we see Beasly running around the field like he’s being ignored.
I mean…Waddle is known for his speed and even he had someone glued to his hip all game. I know “open in college is different than open in the NFL” but, seriously, where is the ball supposed to go when there is zero separation? So frustrating. Especially when we see Beasly running around the field like he’s being ignored.