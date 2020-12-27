Zim’s Grades For The Game: Game 15 Edition

Let me be clear. The Miami Dolphins did NOT deserve to win this game. That is a fact and it is indisputable. The saying is “Good teams find a way to win”. Well....We found a way. Absolutely amazing win. On to the grades:



QB’s - C + : I really should be splitting this grade. Tua gets a D. He just doesn’t seem comfortable in a traditional huddle offense yet. I don’t understand why the play calling is so conservative with Tua. He should be in a hurry up 90% of the time. He is way more comfortable in a fast paced offense. Fitz gets the A. What a comeback. The completion to Hollins while having his facemask violated by Arden Key was a moment in time. OK.....Let’s talk about the QB situation. I know this isn’t going to be a popular opinion.....But Tua isn’t a starter in this league right now. 91 Yards in 3 + quarters in a game that we have to have doesn’t cut it. That’s just reality.



RB’s - B : Gaskin is a really good back. He ran hard, caught the ball and had 2 TD’s. The OL didn’t help him too much on a lot of those runs. The TD catch was great. He deserves the B. Ahmed was decent as well tonight.



WR’s - C : For 3 + quarters we could get separation to save our lives. I’m pretty sure our receivers could have been covered by Stephen Hawking in the first half. Just terrible. The 4th Quarter with Fitz was a different story. We really miss Parker. The question is.... Is it Tua or do we have a legitimate lack of talent ? I’m gonna say an equal amount of both.



TE’s - C : Again, where were they for 3 quarters? Shaheen with a horrible attempt at a block at the 3 cost us. Then the 4th Quarter hits and Fitz finds Gesicki all over the place. Not bad.... But not really good with our season on the line.



OL - D - : AWFUL GAME. Do Jackson and Flowers know each other? I mean, have they met yet? Obviously they hate each other, because they’re not talking out there. They missed hand offs on stunts at least 5 times. The run blocking was mostly ****. I’m not impressed. Even on Fitz’s throw to Hollins at the end, Key was in the backfield in a split second. This unit did not have a good game.



DL - B - : No pressure tonight by this unit. They made some good stops and held on 3rd down all game. They did OK stopping the run. The 4th down stop by Sieler was awesome. I’ll give the B - because they did enough to win.



LB’s - B - : Van Ginkel with 2 sacks and a pass defensed. Nice job there. Van Noy was average tonight in general. Baker with a sack. Not bad over all.



DB’s - C + : Well....Jones definitely didn’t earn his check tonight. I thought Rowe was abused by Waller all night so that sucked. X got this unit the grade here. And by the way..... The PI call on Jones was pure BULLSHIT.



ST’s - B - : The punt coverage was not good tonight. Haack was decent. Sanders with a few FG’s including the clutch Game Winner. Not bad, but we have to cover better on punts.



Coaching and Front Office - D - : Are you kidding me with this coaching performance tonight? I thought it was awful. We won, so they don’t get the F, but they should have if Fitz doesn’t pull off the miracle. For some reason Gailey insists on squeezing Tua into a square hole. PUT HIM IN THE NO HUDDLE!!! How hard is that to see? He doesn’t play well when we huddle up and the defense can bring crazy blitzes and coverages. I’m just not impressed with Gailey right now. On defense, we got conservative again. Especially on the 1st and 20. Why rush only 3? We keep doing that. Our defense was dominating when we we’re bringing pressure on every other play. We need to go back to that. As for the miracle ending...... Flores should send Gruden a fruit basket after this game. Not because Gruden is obviously eating way too many cheeseburgers, but because he didn’t put the ball in the end zone at the end. How stupid was that? You always make a team go the entire field if you can. STUPID. Thank You John Gruden for being a complete moron.