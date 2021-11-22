Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 11 Edition

Let me start of by saying the referees were awful today. Seriously….Some of the worst calls for no reason. BUT….We won the damn game and that has to make you happy if you’re a Dolphin Fan. On to the grades:



QB — B + : Tua with an 81.8% accuracy today. Oh….And a 108.7 QBR. That’s stellar with an awful OL and 1 receiver and 1 TE to throw to. Seriously…. that’s amazing. Was he perfect? No. The pick was a bad throw and a bad decision….But he made up for it. I don’t get all the anti-Tua guys in the game chat…..Look…..He’s never going to be Dan Marino. But if he’s hitting at 81 percent of this throws….Who cares? If not for the pick….He gets the A.



RB’s — B + : Good Game for the RB’s today. Gaskin ran hard today and ended up with 89 hard earned yards. Behind this OL that’s impressive. Duke Johnson with 18 yards and even Waddle had a rushing TD. Not bad by this unit on the road.



WR’s — B - : Waddle went 8 for 65 yards and Mack Hollins had 2 for 72 yards and the long TD. Add in Wilson’s 3 catches for 18 yards and it wasn’t a bad day. I’d like to see more separation from these guys….But we’ll take what we can get I guess. By the way…Preston Williams should not be back next year.



TE’s — B : Gesicki gets things going for us with 5 catches for 50 yards. Smythe was decent today and grabbed 4 for an additional 37 yards. Shaheen had another grab for 19 yards. Not Bad by this group. Nothing spectacular…But a solid effort.



OL — D : Their highest grade this year! They are still awful in pass protection but they opened up some holes in the run game today. 115 yards as a team is doable. Back to the pass protection. Wow are they bad. On Tua’s TD to Gaskin, Davis got beat clean within 1 second. I mean….He could have just laid down and provided more protection there. Hunt and Jackson are on roller skates most passing downs. Regardless, they did enough to win and we’ll take that.



DL — C + : They gave up too many yards rushing for me to give them any higher than a C. They didn’t get enough pressure without blitzing. While not a bad game…..Not a good one either.



LB’s — C + : Same as the DL. An OK game. Nice to see Phillips get a solo sack….Then he commits a stupid personal foul. Is it me or does Baker not make any game changing players ever? He still had 6 tackles today….But I’d like to see 1 impact play once in awhile. Van Ginko was decent today even though he only had 1 tackle.



DB’s — B - : Nice game by X. Byron Jones is not worth what we’re paying him. Period. I love watching Holland play football. And that’s my stream of consciousness on the DB’s. Not a bad game though by this unit….I just wish Byron Jones was more of a shut down corner.



ST’s — C - : Well…Sanders missed a chip shot. Our coverage teams were below average today. Although…Palardy had a 47.8 average. He saved this unit from a D.



Coaching and Front Office — C - : I wasn’t a fan of the conservative play calling on offense again. On top of that…The clock management at the end of the half was terrible. Regardless, we have a 3 game Jammie going and you can’t be too mad about that in the long run.