Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 14 Edition

I’m gonna start off with the positives here. We are now 7 - 7 after a 1 - 7 start. Who here would have bet on that?? Certainly not me. The problem is….The “what ifs” are going to haunt us even if we do make the playoffs. “What if” we beat Jacksonville like we should have? “What if” we beat a sub-par Atlanta team? It’s enough to drive you crazy. Anyway….On to the grades:



QB — C : NOT a good game by Tua. I expected a lot better. To be honest…. Of his first 4 throws….1 was picked and 2 others should have been picked. My question is: Does he miss Waddle that much? Give the Jest credit though…. They were making him go 3 reads deep on most plays. Regardless, Tua did enough to win and that saved him from a D or an F. I’ll say this…. If Tua plays like this next week…We’ll probably lose the game.



RB — A : Duuuuuuuuke!! Where the **** was that effort all year? Yes, the Jets are not a good team. BUT….Johnson ran hard today. You gotta love the stiff arm on that kid. He looked like a pinball most of the day bouncing off guys and 22 Rushes for 107 is the kind of effort I’d like to see every week. Gaskin chipped in another 54 yards which is nice. You could feel the exhaustion of the Jest front 7 in the 4th quarter. Great to see. By the way…. I’m counting Wilkins as a FB here. Nice TD catch and a great celly afterward.



WR — C + : Parker had a decent day with 4 catches for 68 yards and a TD. He also drew a PI call in the corner of the end zone there ( I thought the ball was uncatchable and would have picked up the flag to be honest ). Isaiah Ford contributed 3 catches for 51 yards. And that was pretty much it. One thing is certain….Waddle opens thing up for everyone else. We missed him today.



TE — B - : Gesicki had 5 catches for 43 yards which is a decent effort. A couple of his catches were absolutely clutch though. Overall a good effort by him. Smythe had 1 catch for 9 yards and got crushed immediately after. Other than that nothing much to grade. However this unit gets credit for helping to open the holes for the RB’s today.



OL — B : By far the best grade this unit has earned this season. I’ve blasted them all year….And they deserved it. Not today. Tua’s bad effort could not be blamed on the OL. They gave him a pretty clean pocket today for the most part. The holes for Duke Johnson were good to great. Also, I’m actually going to give a shout out to Austin Jackson. He was noticeable today in a good way for once. I actually don’t think I’ve ever been happier to give out a grade for a particular unit . Well done by these guys and it’s nice to see what a decent OL looks like.



DL — B + : These guys were all over it today. They got gashed a little early…But they sure as hell made up for it. Constant pressure in Wilson’s face was great to see. Seiler’s strip of Wilson was clutch. Ogbah with another batted down pass. Great effort from these guys.



LB’s — B + : Baker had 2 sacks today and was very active chasing Wilson all over the place. Nice game by him. Van Ginko had a sack which was nice. Good pressure from Phillips today. This unit played well except for the first quarter.



DB — B : Just a solid if unspectacular day by this unit. Brandon Jones had a sack. Byron Jones and X had nice days with solid coverage. They only gave up 17 points to a division rival late in the season in an important game. I was very happy overall with this unit and the defense as a whole today.



ST’s — B : Palardy was good with a 53 Yard average today. Sanders hit his only field goal. The minus here was the blown fake punt which hit Van Ginko in the face. Other than that….A good effort.



Coaching — B - :This team was not ready to play in the first quarter. Against a better opponent, that might have cost us the game. I blame the coaching staff for that. However, It didn’t end up losing the game for us. We re-grouped and ended up pulling out a win against a team we should have beat. The OL played well today and I loved the play calling in general. Now on to New Orleans!!