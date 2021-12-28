Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 16 Edition

A solid and expected win against a very undermanned club. Who would have thought that we could create a 7 game winning streak after a 1 - 7 start? That’s ridiculous. I’ll say it again…..A Solid win…..But it wasn’t perfect. On to the grades:



QB — B - : 19 of 26 for 198 is nice. A ton of very short throws. Tua’s only TD pass was a touch pass to Waddle. The 3rd down throw to Hollins was money. However, the interception was an unforced error….Even if it was against a very good defense. Regardless, a solid if unspectacular night for Tua.



RB’s — C + : 86 yards rushing for the game wasn’t too bad…..Especially behind this once again putrid OL. The problem is Gaskin is the only RB with a catch out of the backfield. 1 lousy catch for our RB’s. That won’t get it done next week.



TE’s — C : 6 catches for 53 yards tonight. An average game that again won’t get it done next week. Gesicki was OK as was Smythe. Not too much else to say here.



WR’s — C - : All Waddle again. Great game from him or else this is a D or an F. Where was Parker tonight? I know I saw him on the field. Great catch from Hollins that was actually a clutch play. Play calling was bad tonight….But this unit has got to do better.



OL — D - : We got the win but that was ridiculous tonight. Can we now end the ****ing Austin Jackson experiment? Please? Jessie Davis is in that same boat. Pathetic. No wonder we can’t throw deep. The only reason they get a D - is because we won.



DL — A : Obviously, the Saints OL was on life support. Regardless, our DL ate them alive. I almost felt sorry for Book. Poor kid. Nice job by our guys. We pretty much held Kamara in check all night. Great effort.



LB’s — A : Baker with big splash plays. Van Ginko with a tip that led to the pick 6. I thought Phillips was quiet tonight….But he had a couple pressures. Nice job overall.



DB’s — A : Pick 6 by Needham and a late one by Brandon Jones to seal it. Great effort by these guys. A lot of the night I saw blanket coverage. Just a great game by this unit.



ST’s — B : Solid effort. If Sanders hits the 59 yarder this is an A. Decent night for Palardy. Good coverage on punts tonight.



Coaching and Front Office — C : I gotta give the coaching staff credit for the 7 game winning streak. That’s hard to do. However, I thought the offensive play calling was trash the first half. No originality and no creativity. Better in the 2nd half but still not great. How were we not ready for the snap in the first half after the review?? Anyway…Grier gets a failing grade for this OL again…..But he gets a B for this rookie class.