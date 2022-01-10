Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 17 Edition

Nice to see our guys end the season on a positive note!! Furthermore, I LOVE sweeping the Patriots. How can you complain about that?? I thought the Refs were bad again this week …But not as bad as the announcers. Holy ****….They we’re awful. The shame of this game is it wasn’t for a playoff spot like it should have been. Anyway….On to the grades:



QB — C - : 15 of 22 for 109 Yards and a TD. Not the greatest statistical day for Tua. He missed on quite a few throws and should have had 3 more intercepted. However, he came through with his legs adding 38 yards to our running tally and it was great to see….Especially against a very good defense. Tua definitely owns Belichick and that has to make you happy if you’re a Dolphins fan. As far as Tua’s future, I think he has to be given a chance with a decent supporting cast next year and then we make the final judgement. He did some great things this year….And some not so great things. I fully expect Tua to be our starting QB in September and I think the excuses have to stop for those backing him….But until then….You have to roll with Tua.



RB — A - : DUUUUUUUKE!! What a great game against a very stout defense. 25 rushes for 117 yards is a great way to end the season. Lindsay added another 40 yards which is nice. Gaskin had a clutch catch. All around nice effort tonight. I think you bring this entire room back next year and let them fight it out with an anticipated high draft choice for the starting job.



TE — C + : A few nice catches today by this group…..But too few to get the B grade. However they did some nice run blocking and helped move the ball. 4 catches total by this group. They were covered all day by the Pats. They got the C + because of the help in the running game.



WR — D + : 7 ****ing catches by this unit all day. No Separation whatsoever except by Waddle. Parker is overrated and has to go. He’s being paid WAY to much for 2 catches for 12 yards against a division foe . This whole unit needs revamped in the off-season. Period.



OL — C + : It took 17 games to realize Jessie Davis sucks? Really? Jones played well in Davis’ much celebrated absence. Nice to see. Run blocking was good in general today. Pass-blocking…. Not so much. The last play of the half was ridiculous. How does a team rush 3 and almost get a sack? This line needs an entire re-do in the off-season. You keep Hunt….And maybe Eichenberg as a backup. You cut everyone else. The worst OL in the league played their last game together today….And for that…I’m Thankful.



DL — C + : Not bad today not great. 2 sacks was OK….But I was hoping for more pressure on Jones . Wilkins had 6 solo tackles today including the sack. Ogbah batted down another 2 passes. We did get gashed against the run which wasn’t so good. This is a good unit that could use another quality player and a good pass rusher. Decent day by this crew.



LB’s — C + : Van Ginko!! He played well today and added a sack. I thought Phillips was active and should have gotten credit for Wilkins sack. Baker was good and Eguavoen had the capper. Good overall day. Still….We got run over on a few downs and we got beat in coverage too many times. I’d like us to add a MLB in the draft or in FA. If we gotta good one…That could make this unit very good if not elite.



DB’s — B - : X sets the tone with the pick 6 early. So nice to see that. Jones got beat long and then called for the PI which lowered this grade. A nice game and what a year out of Holland. He’s definitely a keeper. Great draft choice. Keep this unit together next year.



ST’s — B : Palardy’s first punt was awful. He made up for it afterwards. He nailed a few nice ones today including pinning the Pats late. Decent coverages today and Sanders was money. Not a bad day today. As for next year…..Gotta get rid of Palardy. He is way too inconsistent for my taste.



Coaching and Front Office — C - : We didn’t run enough cover zero for my taste….But the defense played well enough to win. How about Jessie Davis finally riding the pine!! I don’t know why…But my question is why did it take until game ****ing 17 to at least try Jones out there? That’s a failure in my book. Regardless, this was a wasted year because we didn’t know our personnel enough to have a gameplan from game 1 that took our strengths into account. I blame Flo. Does Flo come back next year? I guess that depends on what Harbaugh wants….And make no mistake….If Harbaugh wants Flo’s job….It’s his. As for Grier…..I’ve made my thoughts on him clear. He should be fired tomorrow. He’s is a disgrace as a GM and we are going nowhere as long as he’s running this organization.



I wanted to thank you guys for reading this silly thread every week and thank you for all the responses that you post. Most are positive…..Some are negative….But keep them coming just the same. I appreciate it. I’ll post a Year End Grade for every unit in the next few days. I hope you enjoy it.