Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 3 Edition

Be Forewarned….. A lot of you are not going to like my grades this week. Here they are:



QB — C - : Jacoby Brissett didn’t play that bad to be honest. He made some nice throws. I actually blame this loss on our horrible OL (no shocker there) and our terrible play calling. Brissett even ran for a few nice first downs. All in all….Not a bad game by a career backup.



RB — C - :Brown started the game over Gaskin? I’m assuming that was because of pass pro issues. In my book.. Blaming the pass pro issues on the RB’s is like blaming the Titanic hitting the ice berg on the engine mechanics. Sure they were part of it….But they didn’t steer the ****en ship. Anyway….Gaskin had a couple nice runs. Obviously, we need more production from this unit. I was going to give them a D but then I remembered they play behind the worst OL in the league.



TE — D + : Gesicki finally got into the game late. Ummmmm….That’s pretty much it. The run blocking has to improve dramatically for this unit. Except for a few good plays by Gesicki…This was a Solid F.



WR — C - : Parker was decent. Waddle with a busy day. Not bad at all by him. However, our ****ty Offensive Coordinators aren’t really using him correctly yet IMO. He’s a keeper though. Fuller with a couple drops. Not an auspicious start by any means. Although, I thought he deserved a PI in the end zone.



OL — F : Again. Note to Austin Jackson….Please quit playing football. You are not good at it. I’m sure there are going to be guys on here saying “Well…. He played better than last week” And “He only gave up 8 hurries compared to last weeks 12”. I hate to break it to you guys…He is a bust. He needs to be sat down immediately. Davis was bad at guard. Eichenberg was only marginally better than Davis was at RT. That’s disappointing. And here’s a news flash…Deiter is not good at Center. How many times was Brissett hurried tonight? At least 20. Pathetic.



DL — D : Too many holes for Raider backs to run through. Too little pass rush. Not a great game. Yes, Wilkins made a few plays…Nowhere near enough. Did Phillips get near Carr today? I didn’t see it if he did. Where has Ogbah been? The D could not get off the field again on 3rd down. This unit has to step up.



LB — D + : The plus is for the pick six by Roberts. Other than that…Did any one of them do anything to change the game at all? Nope.



DB’s — C+ : Again, this is the best unit on the field for the Dolphins. X played well today. Jones played well. Brandon Jones played well today. Holland played well. Coleman brought this unit down from a B -. He didn’t look so great today.



ST’s — D : Sanders with a couple misses. Palardy just sucks in my book. Jakeem Grant with a typical Jakeem Grant day



Coaching and Front Office — F : Again. Offensive play calling is atrocious. If your OL sucks creating a pocket…Move the ****en pocket….Throw screens to tire out their DL. Do something different for Christ’s sake. Just asking for a friend….Did Noah get in the game? I give them credit for hanging in…But I thought we really could have won that game if we had better offensive play calling. I hated the inside toss to Gesicki….The 2nd time was even worse.