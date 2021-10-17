Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 6 Edition

Are you ****ing kidding me?? An 0-5 team….Missing 3 starters on their OL. This is a loss on our coach. Period. No if’s, and’s or but’s. On to the grades:



QB’s — B - : This loss was not Tua’s fault. Missing 3 receivers, he played well enough to win this game. HOWEVER, the interception is concerning. A 2 man route and he throws that ball when we had all the momentum? Not a remotely good decision. Still, you cannot blame Tua for the loss. My problem is, does Tua have it or not? I’m really conflicted. I’m starting to lean to the no he doesn’t side after that pick. But we still don’t know.



RB’s — D + : Drops. Slow to the holes. No real rushing yards. When your QB is your 2nd leading rusher and was only 2 yards behind your leading rusher…..A D + is the best I can give.



TE’s — B : Gesicki looked good and went for 115. Smythe had 59 yards and looked good. However, his non block on 4th down cost us big time. Carter had one catch for 8 yards. If Smythe makes the block on 4th… This is an A.



WR’s — C - : The only reason the grade is this high is because of Waddle. 10 catches for 70 yards an 2 TD’s. Nice game by him. Hollins had 4 catches for 61 yards which was OK. The offensive PI against him was awful.



OL — F : Jacksonville was getting pressure ALL DAY. They also got pressure when only rushing 3 guys. Credit to Tua to hang in there. No sacks… But that just doesn’t tell the story. Quite simply, this whole unit can go. I’m not going to go into the names again….But they are a huge reason we lost this game. They actually played better today and were still pathetic.



DL — D + : Very inconsistent until the 4th quarter. Ogbah had a nice sack. Wilkins with a sack and a FF. However, This unit isn’t good enough against the run at all. Overall, they have got to play better from the first snap on.



LB’s — D - : Baker is the most up and down LBer in the league. He made a couple nice plays…But he is way too soft in coverage. Van Ginkle is a completely different guy than he was last year…. And not for the better. Where was Phillips today? These guys are a main reason we can’t stop the run.



DB’s — D - : OK….Iggy is a bust. Period. A long TD and another crucial first down catch given up. He has to go. Holland played well today. It’s hard to cover a guy for 5 seconds though. The lack of pressure today hurt this unit. Regardless, Iggy has to go. He just doesn’t have it.



ST’s — F : Sanders wasn’t even in the same Area code on the 58 yarder at the end of the half. Palardy is a joke. This team is sad.



Coaching and Front Office — F : So…Rookie QB….And we only start to run the Amoeba defense in the 4th quarter? And what do you know? It was effective. Too little too late though. The 2 challenges were stupid. Especially the challenge on the punt. Our offense is running the same exact plays week after week….Our OL is terrible. Bottom Line is that We didn’t deserve to win this game. The blame is strictly on Flores. This was a disgusting display of stupid coaching. Ross has got to make a change after this year. As for Grier….You guys know where I stand on that.