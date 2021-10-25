Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 7 Edition

Zim The Great had an epiphany yesterday. From my seat at Hard Rock stadium I noticed something. All of the problems with the team can come down to two words. Those 2 words? Talent and Coaching. Now, I know a ton of the guys on this board will say “Zim….We all Know this already”. Yes, we all really do. But it became CRYSTAL clear yesterday that the problem of coaching is affecting the talent. I’ll explain in my grades below.



QB — C + : How do you grade Tua? The Bad: The 2 interceptions were terrible…..and at the WORST time. If Tua avoids throwing those picks, we win this game going away. All hope was lost. The Good: Tua doesn’t hang his head. He drives the offense down and we take the lead late in the 4th quarter only to have our defense lose the game for us.



If I was to grade Tua from the 2nd interception on….He gets an A+. As a matter of fact, he looked great when we started opening up the offense. Keep in mind, he looked that good without his #1 and #2 receivers and with Preston Williams benched because he was dropping everything he could. So, here is where coaching comes in. WHY DID WE WAIT UNTIL WE ARE LOSING TO OPEN UP THE OFFENSE? The play calling up until the middle of the 3rd quarter was horrible as usual. It’s now painfully obvious that the “2 OC Method” doesn’t work. Bad news for all of the “Watson Guys” on this board….But we have our QB on the roster. Our coaching staff does not use him correctly except for a quarter and a half yesterday.



RB’s — C + : Actually a nice game from Gasking and Ahmed. They played well overall. They picked up blitzes, they ran hard. Not their fault we lost this game. again, when we opened it up, they were a lot more effective. I say again, with small backs, why are we trying to force the ball between the tackles all the time? We need to run outside….Run more screens and wheel routes. The coaching is also holding this group back.



WR’s — F : Here is where the lack of talent hurts us. Parker and Fuller were out (again). Preston Williams is safe from Covid because he can’t catch anything anymore. Albert Wilson has lost everything. No speed, No quickness….Nothing. We have 1 receiver on this team…Waddle. That’s it. The fact that Tua did what he did with the cast of receivers we have is ridiculous. This was supposed to be the strength of the team. Why not try Kirk Merritt?? He has to be better than Wilson or Williams.



TE’s — B + : By far, the best unit on the field for us Yesterday. They should have given Gesicki his contract extension in the shower immediately after this game. Shaheen and Smythe had nice plays yesterday as well.



OL — F : Hear me out on this one. They were putrid for 2 1/2 quarters yesterday. The usual missing blocks, allowing pressure….ETC. All of a sudden, in the late 3rd quarter, they start looking like the 83 Washington Redskin Hogs?? (I exaggerate to make a point). Why?? We opened up the playbook…And Boom. We start moving the ball. Amazing. Bad coaching is affecting this unit. BIG TIME. Now….No one will ever tell me that Austin Jackson is an NFL quality football player. BUT….If we can scheme things up like we should be doing…This unit could be an Average NFL OL. One more thing….Jessie Davis is bad at football.



DL — D : 30 points. No pressure. Can’t stop a converted WR from rushing the ball. Bad. Wilkins and Davis were OK. Ogbah with a clutch hit causing the fumble saved this from being an F. The problem was….This unit didn’t step up when we needed it wit 3 minutes left. They weren’t the only ones.



LB’s — D - : I hate to say this…But Phillips is looking like he’s heading down the BUST path. No stats from him at all yesterday. Baker had a nice play or 2. Van Ginko is a fraction of what he was last year. I believe the way these guys are being used is affecting their play. A lot of guys are going to disagree with me on this…..But when we had KVN on the field…The defense overall was more effective. I believe the stats will bear that out.



DB’s — D : This was not a good showing by this group. X did have a nice pick though. When he wants to play….He’s a very good DB. McCourty and Rowe got roasted by Pitts for 163 yards.



ST’s — F : Nice field goal try. That was almost comical. Sanders never had a chance. Palardy needs to go.



Coaching and Front Office — F : This coaching staff is terrible. I am now on the Fire Flores Bandwagon. We let a rookie TE beat us for 163 yards. We didn’t open up the Offensive playbook until basically the 4th quarter. I don’t think Flores has what it takes and I want him and this entire staff gone. I’m really not sure they’re using anyone on this team the right way. Yesterday’s loss was a new low for this entire organization.