Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 7 Edition

Zim The Great had an epiphany yesterday. From my seat at Hard Rock stadium I noticed something. All of the problems with the team can come down to two words. Those 2 words? Talent and Coaching. Now, I know a ton of the guys on this board will say “Zim….We all Know this already”. Yes, we all really do. But it became CRYSTAL clear yesterday that the problem of coaching is affecting the talent. I’ll explain in my grades below.

QB — C + : How do you grade Tua? The Bad: The 2 interceptions were terrible…..and at the WORST time. If Tua avoids throwing those picks, we win this game going away. All hope was lost. The Good: Tua doesn’t hang his head. He drives the offense down and we take the lead late in the 4th quarter only to have our defense lose the game for us.

If I was to grade Tua from the 2nd interception on….He gets an A+. As a matter of fact, he looked great when we started opening up the offense. Keep in mind, he looked that good without his #1 and #2 receivers and with Preston Williams benched because he was dropping everything he could. So, here is where coaching comes in. WHY DID WE WAIT UNTIL WE ARE LOSING TO OPEN UP THE OFFENSE? The play calling up until the middle of the 3rd quarter was horrible as usual. It’s now painfully obvious that the “2 OC Method” doesn’t work. Bad news for all of the “Watson Guys” on this board….But we have our QB on the roster. Our coaching staff does not use him correctly except for a quarter and a half yesterday.

RB’s — C + : Actually a nice game from Gasking and Ahmed. They played well overall. They picked up blitzes, they ran hard. Not their fault we lost this game. again, when we opened it up, they were a lot more effective. I say again, with small backs, why are we trying to force the ball between the tackles all the time? We need to run outside….Run more screens and wheel routes. The coaching is also holding this group back.

WR’s — F : Here is where the lack of talent hurts us. Parker and Fuller were out (again). Preston Williams is safe from Covid because he can’t catch anything anymore. Albert Wilson has lost everything. No speed, No quickness….Nothing. We have 1 receiver on this team…Waddle. That’s it. The fact that Tua did what he did with the cast of receivers we have is ridiculous. This was supposed to be the strength of the team. Why not try Kirk Merritt?? He has to be better than Wilson or Williams.

TE’s — B + : By far, the best unit on the field for us Yesterday. They should have given Gesicki his contract extension in the shower immediately after this game. Shaheen and Smythe had nice plays yesterday as well.

OL — F : Hear me out on this one. They were putrid for 2 1/2 quarters yesterday. The usual missing blocks, allowing pressure….ETC. All of a sudden, in the late 3rd quarter, they start looking like the 83 Washington Redskin Hogs?? (I exaggerate to make a point). Why?? We opened up the playbook…And Boom. We start moving the ball. Amazing. Bad coaching is affecting this unit. BIG TIME. Now….No one will ever tell me that Austin Jackson is an NFL quality football player. BUT….If we can scheme things up like we should be doing…This unit could be an Average NFL OL. One more thing….Jessie Davis is bad at football.

DL — D : 30 points. No pressure. Can’t stop a converted WR from rushing the ball. Bad. Wilkins and Davis were OK. Ogbah with a clutch hit causing the fumble saved this from being an F. The problem was….This unit didn’t step up when we needed it wit 3 minutes left. They weren’t the only ones.

LB’s — D - : I hate to say this…But Phillips is looking like he’s heading down the BUST path. No stats from him at all yesterday. Baker had a nice play or 2. Van Ginko is a fraction of what he was last year. I believe the way these guys are being used is affecting their play. A lot of guys are going to disagree with me on this…..But when we had KVN on the field…The defense overall was more effective. I believe the stats will bear that out.

DB’s — D : This was not a good showing by this group. X did have a nice pick though. When he wants to play….He’s a very good DB. McCourty and Rowe got roasted by Pitts for 163 yards.

ST’s — F : Nice field goal try. That was almost comical. Sanders never had a chance. Palardy needs to go.

Coaching and Front Office — F : This coaching staff is terrible. I am now on the Fire Flores Bandwagon. We let a rookie TE beat us for 163 yards. We didn’t open up the Offensive playbook until basically the 4th quarter. I don’t think Flores has what it takes and I want him and this entire staff gone. I’m really not sure they’re using anyone on this team the right way. Yesterday’s loss was a new low for this entire organization.
 
fishfanmiami said:
I think they limited his play due to a injury

Good stuff Zim :UP:
I had no idea he was injured….If that’s the case….. Then I’m wrong on him. I watched him up close yesterday….I didn’t see anything that thrilled me. However, I didn’t know he was banged up.
 
I would give a Tua no worse than a B. The first interception was not a great pass but it was not as awful as some posters made it out to be. The second interception is the reason his grade was a B instead of an A. It was an awful decision and there is no way to defend that pass.

Otherwise he made the plays to bring his team back from 2 scores down in the 4th quarter and when he left the field for the last time yesterday, the Dolphins were leading the game.

Considering he was playing with only one of his top 4 WR’s and Gesicki, he did an excellent job overall. I really don’t see how he only rates a C plus considering his 4 TD passes and his play in the 4th quarter after the game appeared over once the Falcons took a 12 point lead.
 
You cut the OL some slack because of the play-calling, nut give the DL no slack. To me, some of the DL woes are play-calling and use of personnel.
I thought Palardy had his best game
 
I would give Tua a "B+" ... watching the replay on the 1st interception is looked more like a poorly run route by Smythe. Tua referred to it as a miscommunication. The second interception was obviously all on Tua. The OL was piss poor in protection on that play, but that is when Tua just live with the sack. Besides that, Tua was money all day. His ball placement overall was terrific. His leadership in the 4th quarter outstanding...80% completion to go with 4 TD passes, 28 points plus a blocked FG, a "B" at a minimum.

I agree with this statement:

Preston Williams...can’t catch anything
 
DZimmer000 said:
I had no idea he was injured….If that’s the case….. Then I’m wrong on him. I watched him up close yesterday….I didn’t see anything that thrilled me. However, I didn’t know he was banged up.
At least he tried to play injured. That’s more than can be said for some of the high priced prima donna’s on this team. Waddle‘s leg also was bent backwards but he was back on the field a few plays later.

Certain WR’s would be out a month or more if their leg was bent like that.
 
AdamD13 said:
I would give Tua a "B+" ... watching the replay on the 1st interception is looked more like a poorly run route by Smythe. Tua referred to it as a miscommunication. The second interception was obviously all on Tua. The OL was piss poor in protection on that play, but that is when Tua just live with the sack. Besides that, Tua was money all day. His ball placement overall was terrific. His leadership in the 4th quarter outstanding...80% completion to go with 4 TD passes, 28 points plus a blocked FG, a "B" at a minimum.

I agree with this statement:

Preston Williams...can’t catch anything
While I agree with you about the second pick that he should have just taken the sack.

After I watched this though I definitely started wondering what the heck Waddle was thinking?

 
Tua has to be a solid "B". He hit the hands of the receiver 38 out of 40 times, that's really, really good. The picks were terrible of course but Tua is starting to put it all together......I think.
 
TraderJoe said:
While I agree with you about the second pick that he should have just taken the sack.

After I watched this though I definitely started wondering what the heck Waddle was thinking?

Actually watching from that angle he actually threw it right at Waddle and Waddle moved. Tua now gets a B+
 
DZimmer000 said:
“Preston Williams is safe from Covid because he can’t catch anything…” sad but true and well said.

I agree regarding Tua. Never have I seen someone not get a fair shake so quickly. I mean, he has demonstrated that he is solid and has some real tools to work with and they give up on him so soon. It was such a mistake for Flo to pull him twice last year. As soon as he put him in he should’ve road with him till the end last year. Part of learning how to play QB in this league is learning how to overcome adversity.

By putting him in before he was ready (off season rehabbing, covid altered preseason and training camps), and then pulling him twice showed him and the entire world that we don’t believe in him. This was a critical mistake. You have to let the rookies play through it. he wasn’t even that bad, if you look at his numbers his first games (13 or 14?) they are actually pretty solid. He has improved from last year and there’s no reason to think he won’t improve more.

We do this trade and we are probably going to end up regretting it. Somehow it will blow up in our faces because, well Dolphins, and Tua will end up going somewhere where he is surrounded by a competent organization and will end up having a great career, you watch, that’s exactly what will happen as we mortgage our future away for an alleged sexual predator who also has, wait for it, an extensive history of injuries.

Lastly, the Oline actually did a pretty decent job run blocking yesterday, I think your grade was to harsh, I’d give them a C minus, but you have a point regarding Jesse Davis. I never understood that one…
 
I have never really been in the Tua camp and only supported him because he is a Dolphin but I am slowly being turned.

He looks more and more like he should be built around. I still need him to see him hit a WR deep but he is improving rapidly.
 
