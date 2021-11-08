 Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 9 Edition | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zim’s Grades For The Game: Week 9 Edition

For those of you lucky enough not to have Dolphins’ season tickets. Consider yourselves blessed. With that thought….And Before I start I want to relay a tragic story that happened to me at the stadium today.

After parking in my spot to tailgate today, I went to use the port-a-potty for a few minutes. I had left my 2 tickets to the game on my dashboard…..Which was a huge mistake as I would find out when I returned. As I was coming around the corner, I noticed that someone had smashed my wind shield and put 2 more Dolphins tickets on my dash board!! Obviously, the Miami Gardens Police department is investigating and I’m confident the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Now on to the grades:

QB — D : Not the best day for Brissett. 2 picks.. a QBR of 64. 5 and a lost fumble. Obviously, the OL was no help today….No rushing game….No real separation by any receivers. The OC couldn’t call a wet T-Shirt contest in Cabo. You know…The same things Tua faces every week. Anyway…..Brissett was not good today.

RB’s — D - : What do you get when you have undersized backs and the league’s worst OL? You get 40 yards on 24 carries. God-Awful. However, they are running behind a God-Awful OL. Gaskin did have 6 catches for 23 whole yards. Ugh.

TE’s — C + : Gesicki with 2 Highlight reel catches today. He impresses me. He’s definitely not used enough and we need to re-sign him ASAP. Smythe with 2 catches and Shaheen with 1. This was the best unit on offense today.

WR — C - : Waddle is the only guy that gets open on this entire unit. He ended up with 8 catches for 83 yards. That’s a nice day. Hollins had a TD which turned out to be a nice catch. Albert Wilson even had a catch today.

OL — F : Again. Pathetic. They are no longer worth the time to grade.

DL — B : Ogbah with 2.5 sacks against an OL that is almost as bad as ours. But still…A good effort. Phillips with a half a sack. Not a great day….But not a bad day by this unit. P.S. Christian Wilkins….PLEASE stop jumping on your teammates. Just stop it.

LB’s — B - : Not a bad day by this unit….But I was hoping for a lot more. Regardless, a nice pick by Baker to go along with a 5 tackle performance. Van Ginko had a sack and 4 tackles. Roberts had 3 tackles. Not bad.

DB’s — B + : Good day today. Multiple picks. Some sacks. Not bad at all.

ST’s — C - : Palardy still sucks. Huge 41 yard average today. Sanders was good. Holland fumbled…Which wasn’t a good sign.

Coaching and Front Office — F : Well….This OL is a joke…and nothing gets done about it. It’s way obvious to me that Eichenberg cannot play LT in this league. Jessie Davis would be lucky to be a Division 2 RT…And yet he’s still starting. The play calling is terrible. Oh **** it….It’s the same thing every week.
 
Thank you for the write up.

First game I missed in over 20 years. Perhaps my absence was the key to victory. I guess a victory is better than a loss.
 
