Zim’s Grades Week 11 Edition

We all know this was a game we were supposed to win. So.... Even though we beat the Jets (which is always fun) .... It was something we were supposed to do. Good teams win the games they’re supposed to win. As of this writing, the Miami Dolphins are officially a good team in the NFL. On to the grades.



QB - B : Not a bad game by Fitz. He was efficient. No interceptions. 2 TD’s. Not bad at all.



RB’s - D - : WTF was that? Brieda fumbles. Laird Fumbles. No one was effective. Admittedly, there weren’t many holes to run through, but they RB’s as a group were just plain bad yesterday. There is no way that Flores is happy with this group.



Devante Parker - A : The rest of the receiving group doesn’t deserve to be mentioned here. If it wasn’t for Parker, we wouldn’t be able to move the ball down the field. Nice job by Devante.



TE’s - B- :A beautiful TD catch by the most inconsistent TE in the league (AKA Mike Gesicki) and another by Adam Shaheen gets the B here. Gesicki had another catch early in the game that was nice. I really wish Gesicki would be more consistent.



OL - F : This unit is regressing. Period. Flowers has played horribly the past 2 weeks. Hunt was not good. There were almost no holes to run through. The pass blocking is terrible. I’m actually concerned about this unit....Very concerned.



DL - B + : Nice to see Wilkins back. He was noticeable yesterday. Except for a few big runs by Gore, this unit shut it down yesterday. Nice job.



LB’s - B : A nice outing by this crew. Baker was good yesterday. Roberts with a great 4th down stuff. Van Noy was good. You gotta be happy in general with these guys.



DB’s - A : X is a first team all pro. Plain and simple. He’s the best DB in the game this year. Highly impressive. Jones played well on the other side. The other Jones showed up at safety and Nik Needham played a very solid game again. This is the best unit on the team and might be the best backfield in the NFL.



ST’s - B+ : Sanders is a weapon and is probably the best kicker in the game right now. No real returns to speak of. Haack was average yesterday.



Coaching and Front Office - B : Good game plan. I like that we tried the hurry up a little. This was a game we should have won. Good job by the coaches over all.