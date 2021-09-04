Zim’s Matchup Analysis: Week 1 New England

Well…Football is back…And not a moment to soon. I thought I’d start a thread on the upcoming matchups for the week and see if you guys agree or disagree. With that…Let’s get into it.



Miami’s OL vs New England’s DL: Big Edge to New England — Miami’s OL is young and still really learning NFL football. New England has a veteran DL that could cause some problems. This is a huge matchup for Miami. If Austin Jackson and Jessie Davis can keep the pocket relatively clean and give Tua some time…It’s a big plus. However if Wise, Lawrence, Anderson and Godchaux can get some push….It’s going to be a long day for our offense. As for the running game, we need to hold up, move their line back and make New England at least respect the running game. The Patriots went out and spent some money……And it’s not going to be easy against their front 7. In my opinion, the game is won and lost with this matchup.





Miami’s RB’s & TE’s vs New England’s LB’s: Edge to New England — A lot of this is going to be on the OL as mentioned above. We are gonna need some holes because their LB’s pretty good. Judon, Hightower and Van Noy are a formidable group. Gaskin should get the majority of carries for us. I’d like to see us scheme it so Gaskin is being covered by KVN, who’s their slowest linebacker in the passing game. Look for steady diet of Gesicki, Long and Shaheen….And they’re going to need to get some separation. Also, I expect to see BB bringing at least one of these guys all game to pressure Tua.



Miami’s New Receivers vs New England’s Secondary: Big Edge to Miami — Gilmore is out. Their starting CB’s as of tonight are JC Jackson and Jalen Mills. That doesn’t scare me and I don’t think it scares Tua. As stated above, if our OL plays even average, this game is ours. But that’s the rub…..Can they play average? In my opinion, they haven’t looked good so far. I’m looking for a huge debut for Waddle here. Lots a quick short passes by Tua.



Miami’s DL vs New England’s OL: Edge to New England — I’m expecting BB to try to ram the ball down our throats Sunday. He has to protect his rookie QB that’s played against backups all preseason. He’s looked good….But he hasn’t faced a Brian Flores full strength DL and scheme yet. We HAVE to stop the run and make Mac beat us with his arm. This is the 2nd most important matchup in this game.



Miami’s DB’s vs New England’s Receivers: Edge to Miami — We all know Miami has one of the best secondaries in the league if not the best. Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers are not scary. I expect us to be running a lot of press man and cover zero to try to disrupt Mac’s timing with these guys. We can’t give him time.



Tua vs Mac: Big Edge to Miami — I know…They don’t face each other on the field. BUT the press is going to talk about it all week. I like Tua a lot this week….If our OL can hold up and handle a LOT of blitzes. Tua looked great this preseason and, for the most part, didn’t have his starting receivers. As for Mac….He’s going to see a lot of pressure himself. Expect VERY fast passes and a ton of rub routes by New England. And we better be prepared for a heavy dose of the run game. This will be an interesting comparison.



Final Prediction: Miami 31 New England 21: This game is in New England….So expect some bad calls against us. I expect our line to hold up for Tua and after a slow start by both teams, I expect some points in the 2nd half. I may be biased, but I see Miami as the better team here. I always say….If you’re betting on football, bet on the better QB. Well…We have the better QB this week. Also, don’t underestimate the loss of Gilmore. That is definitely going to hurt them.