 Zim’s Thoughts On The Game: Preseason Game 3 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Zim’s Thoughts On The Game: Preseason Game 3

DZimmer000

Wow…. What a difference a 1 training camp with Mike McDaniel makes offensively. I was at the stadium last night for the dismantling of the Eagles and it was a thing of beauty. Did we face all of the Eagles Starters? No. So maybe we should tamper the enthusiasm a little…..But it was still fun to watch. Here are my thoughts from last night:

  • Tua will thrive in this offense. His long bomb to Tyreek wasn’t perfect, but it worked. Other than that, he was dead on everywhere else. If you’re not encouraged by how he’s looked…. You’re probably not a Dolphins Fan.
  • When this offense gets in rhythm it is REALLY tough to stop. Counters, play action, pitches, etc…. It keeps everyone in the stadium guessing including the opposing defensive coordinator. Again…..Very Encouraging.
  • Jason Sanders is dead on again.
  • I really like what Melvin Ingram brings to the defense. He may not always get to the QB… But he helps other players get there.
  • I expect a big year from Jaylen Phillips.
  • Jevon Holland rarely takes a false step and is in command of that defense. His career is on an amazing trajectory.
  • It’s not all sunshine and rainbows though. Preston Williams has played his last down in a Dolphins uniform. You can see his confidence is gone on the sideline. I was watching him interact with other players. I think he knows he’ll be somewhere else after Tuesday. Probably New England.
  • The offensive line played very well last night. Very Well. Austin Jackson will get tagged for that sack….But that was really on Tua. Regardless, he’s really improved. I’m impressed.
  • I can’t believe I’m going to utter these next words. Noah Iggy actually played a good game last night. I watched him a lot. MAYBE….And I stress the word MAYBE…there’s something there to work with.
  • Kinda glad we didn’t draft Matt Araiza as our punter. Just Sayin.
  • We could cut Teddy Bridgewater right now and it wouldn’t bother me.
  • -2.5 vs The Patriots?? I think that line is low. That will go up to at least 3.5 before kickoff on the 11th. No question we’re the better team.
  • Our RB’s are quick. I love the speed motif on offense.
Anyway…… That’s what I got from last night. I’ll start my grades thread after each real game is played starting the 11th. As for an overall grade for last night….Gotta give an A. Pretty much everything clicked. It’s amazing what 1 camp under McDaniel can do.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

A little OT, but I think that long pass on 1st play was a message to NE.
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Nice post brother. Agree with everything you said.

This offense is going to strike fear into DCs around the league. So much speed, coupled with good play design. I'm McLovin it.......
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
  • I can’t believe I’m going to utter these next words. Noah Iggy actually played a good game last night. I watched him a lot. MAYBE….And I stress the word MAYBE…there’s something there to work with.
you are a stand-up guy!
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Nice post. I’ve rewatched the sack a few times and I don’t think that’s on Tua. Jackson got beat around the edge pretty cleanly and his QB took a big shot as a result. I still don’t l know if I trust this guy to be a blindside protector.

Agree w you on Thompson. Surely he’s made the team? That TD to Long was a dangerous throw but the kid somehow keeps making plays
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
I give a ton of credit, and thanks, for this coaching staff...not just the defense, which we have all appreciated for the past few years, but this offensive staff. McD showed the immediate ability to bring in notable coaches for his staff...BIG plus. It was obvious he wanted the OL fixed, by the hires...looks like he may be on to something.
 
tzjombie

tzjombie

Agreed, great eval. The only thing I would say on that sack by Jackson is that he gave up on the block. Yes he held it long enough for Tua to throw it however it looked like Jackson thought he held the block long enough and kind of stopped. Don’t get me wrong, I think Jackson has improved a lot but he need to try and hold that block until he hears a whistle.
 
BC Phins4Life

BC Phins4Life

Future Season Ticket Holder
Nice post. I’ve rewatched the sack a few times and I don’t think that’s on Tua. Jackson got beat around the edge pretty cleanly and his QB took a big shot as a result. I still don’t l know if I trust this guy to be a blindside protector.

Looks like Tua had a pocket to step up into. Jackson did at least have his player go deep.
 
1972forever

Tua looked great and Hill did exactly what they expected him to do. The offense looked extremely explosive and that was without Waddle on the field.

Obviously it’s difficult to determine how to project this offense going into the regular season because the Eagles didn’t play any of their defensive starters. Yet I have to imagine the defensive coordinators facing the Dolphins offense this season won’t be getting much sleep when their team is scheduled to face this Dolphins offense.
 
