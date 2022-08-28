Zim’s Thoughts On The Game: Preseason Game 3

Tua will thrive in this offense. His long bomb to Tyreek wasn’t perfect, but it worked. Other than that, he was dead on everywhere else. If you’re not encouraged by how he’s looked…. You’re probably not a Dolphins Fan.

When this offense gets in rhythm it is REALLY tough to stop. Counters, play action, pitches, etc…. It keeps everyone in the stadium guessing including the opposing defensive coordinator. Again…..Very Encouraging.

Jason Sanders is dead on again.

I really like what Melvin Ingram brings to the defense. He may not always get to the QB… But he helps other players get there.

I expect a big year from Jaylen Phillips.

Jevon Holland rarely takes a false step and is in command of that defense. His career is on an amazing trajectory.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows though. Preston Williams has played his last down in a Dolphins uniform. You can see his confidence is gone on the sideline. I was watching him interact with other players. I think he knows he’ll be somewhere else after Tuesday. Probably New England.

The offensive line played very well last night. Very Well. Austin Jackson will get tagged for that sack….But that was really on Tua. Regardless, he’s really improved. I’m impressed.

I can’t believe I’m going to utter these next words. Noah Iggy actually played a good game last night. I watched him a lot. MAYBE….And I stress the word MAYBE…there’s something there to work with.

Kinda glad we didn’t draft Matt Araiza as our punter. Just Sayin.

We could cut Teddy Bridgewater right now and it wouldn’t bother me.

-2.5 vs The Patriots?? I think that line is low. That will go up to at least 3.5 before kickoff on the 11th. No question we’re the better team.

Our RB’s are quick. I love the speed motif on offense.

Wow…. What a difference a 1 training camp with Mike McDaniel makes offensively. I was at the stadium last night for the dismantling of the Eagles and it was a thing of beauty. Did we face all of the Eagles Starters? No. So maybe we should tamper the enthusiasm a little…..But it was still fun to watch. Here are my thoughts from last night:Anyway…… That’s what I got from last night. I’ll start my grades thread after each real game is played starting the 11th. As for an overall grade for last night….Gotta give an A. Pretty much everything clicked. It’s amazing what 1 camp under McDaniel can do.