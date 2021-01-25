 1 Draft pick and 1 Free agent (Realistic) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

1 Draft pick and 1 Free agent (Realistic)

Who is the 1 guy you really want in the draft. It doesn’t necessarily have to be who we take at 3. Just any player you really want us to draft and with what pick with being realistic based on projections. And then who is 1 key free agent you would like to see us target. You can only choose 2 whose your top choices?

For me I think I will go with Najee Harris as my draft pick pick (18 or 36) and Marcus Maye as my free agent signing. Najee really impressed me and I think would take a lot of pressure off Tua. And I think it’s cool that he’s best friends with Tua. Marcus Maye really impressed me with his play this season, he’s the kind of play making interchangeable safety that could take our secondary to the next level. It also hurts the Jets. I’m sure NY will attempt to keep Maye and it’s unlikely he shakes free, but he’s probably my top choice.
 
I'm going with Harris, we need a HB to take pressure off Tua. We were 22nd in rush yards that number needs to improve next year if we want to take the offense to the next level as well as help the defense.

Joe Thuney, need to shore the guard positions.
 
I want Devonta Smith, his skills are hall of fame like. and I want Najee, could he be a more athletic Henry? Now that I have broken the rules, I will go with if I still can Fitzmagic.
 
Penei Sewell and Allen Robinson.
Jeff Ireland, that you?! Just kidding haha.

my answer though.. Im supremely confident that we will love the 3rd overall - were primed for a genuine elite prospect even with a trade down...

Collins @ 18
 
I want Fournette as our FA rb (cheap) and Williams NC in the 2nd rnd
 
Just saw Daniel Jeremiah mocked us with Chase at 3 and the VT offensive tackle at 18. Najee was not in his first round for anyone
 
Smith in the draft and Samuel in free agency. If Samuel makes it there.
 
Devonta Smith and Joe Thuney
This would be my 1)b I was so close to choosing Devonta over Najee. And I think our OL is in need of a veteran like Thuney to help accelerate the development of our young guys
 
I would be ok with numerious options, but Smith and Will Fuller on fair free agent contract would be my favorite.
 
