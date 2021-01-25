1 Draft pick and 1 Free agent (Realistic)

Who is the 1 guy you really want in the draft. It doesn’t necessarily have to be who we take at 3. Just any player you really want us to draft and with what pick with being realistic based on projections. And then who is 1 key free agent you would like to see us target. You can only choose 2 whose your top choices?



For me I think I will go with Najee Harris as my draft pick pick (18 or 36) and Marcus Maye as my free agent signing. Najee really impressed me and I think would take a lot of pressure off Tua. And I think it’s cool that he’s best friends with Tua. Marcus Maye really impressed me with his play this season, he’s the kind of play making interchangeable safety that could take our secondary to the next level. It also hurts the Jets. I’m sure NY will attempt to keep Maye and it’s unlikely he shakes free, but he’s probably my top choice.