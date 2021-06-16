1 Threat to the Miami Dolphins

A wise man once said the media is the true enemy of the people. We see the media build up a player, just so they can tear them down to glorify their demise. We see writers try and create rifts with players to personnel just to get a reaction from the fans. The one to create the storm, can control the winds and the rain. In the end if you can control the narrative of a individuals story, you can have a strong grip of how they react to certain situations. I believe the media and our beat writers and even many fans are having negative effects on our current players. The best way to expose wickedness is being truthful and honest and call them out for who they truly are. For an example look at Kwame Brown this dude has been called a bust his entire career. In the end he "MADE IT". To be a professional athlete and to make millions to set his family up for future generations. People dream of getting a small taste of his success. Now you see the consequences of how wicked people treated him his entire career. I applaud Dan Marino for praising Tua. Tua has been through a lot in his career. Some really impressing accolades, but to hear our fans and beat writers bash him for clicks and ratings is truly a horrible thing to see. I understand the logic of being hard on someone to get the best out them. The whole 'baptism by fire'. Throw them in the deep end to see if they are going to sink or swim. In the end you have to build up their spirit. Then when you allow the Holy Spirit to take over, the foundation built on the rock is a firm foundation and can't be moved. In the end, Tua already made it and its best to let haters hate. #TuaProphesy







"I bleed aqua and orange". -T. Mash