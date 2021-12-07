 100% Chance To Make Playoffs Even With A Week 18 Loss | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

100% Chance To Make Playoffs Even With A Week 18 Loss

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Ok. I had a couple minutes to play around with the NY T playoff predictor. I went through and picked who I thought would win. The selections are beneath and even if we lose in week 18, IF these teams win, we go to the playoffs if that is our only loss for the rest of the season. I of course want us to win that game but beneath are the selections I made have us in a wild card game 100% again, if we only lose that game or of course if we win out based upon my selections.


IMG_9431.pngIMG_1523.png

IMG_3499.png
 
Last edited:
so basically we need to be rooting against bengals, chargers steelers this week? None of those games look good for us.
 
DolfanISS

Fin-Loco said:
The Chargers I have winning this week. Vikings I think will beat the Steelers. 49ers can beat Bengals.
Click to expand...
The Bengals are a huge mystery. Just when I think they’re good they lay an egg and just when I choose them to fall apart they pull off an unexpected win. Tough team to predict. Chargers to some extent are similar but they are a little more consistent. It would be nice if Thielen and Cook could play Thursday.
 
DolfanISS said:
The Bengals are a huge mystery. Just when I think they’re good they lay an egg and just when I choose them to fall apart they pull off an unexpected win. Tough team to predict. Chargers to some extent are similar but they are a little more consistent. It would be nice if Thielen and Cook could play Thursday.
Click to expand...
They all are. Just took a fairly realistic approach but I can be way wrong. Simply pointing out there are plenty of outcomes out there that have us playing in WC game depending on how it turns out. I prefer we win out as I know we all do.
 
Fin-Loco said:
The Chargers I have winning this week. Vikings I think will beat the Steelers. 49ers can beat Bengals.
Click to expand...
any situation where we lose to titans but beat pats saints and jets and get in? Also if we win out do you know the Pertcentage chance we get in? I heard 80% but didn't know if that was true
 
Fin-Loco said:
They all are. Just took a fairly realistic approach but I can be way wrong. Simply pointing out there are plenty of outcomes out there that have us playing in WC game depending on how it turns out. I prefer we win out as I know we all do.
Click to expand...
Well i fell so hard for the Bengals they knocked me out of my suicide pool when they lost to the damn Jets.
 
bane said:
any situation where we lose to titans but beat pats saints and jets and get in? Also if we win out do you know the Pertcentage chance we get in? I heard 80% but didn't know if that was true
Click to expand...
Didn't try that one. I posted the link above. Give it a crack.
 
bane said:
any situation where we lose to titans but beat pats saints and jets and get in? Also if we win out do you know the Pertcentage chance we get in? I heard 80% but didn't know if that was true
Click to expand...
I changed only the Titans game to a loss and the Pats game to a win for us. Still 100%.
 
