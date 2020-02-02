17 Game Schedule=No London Home Games for Miami?

Seems like it’s a matter of when the nfl goes to a 17 game schedule. Under this format every team would get 8 home games 8 road games and 1 neutral site game. Which would mean Miami could probably still host SBs without giving up home games to London or Mexico.



also seems like fans in London could get season tickets to 8 games a year and Mexican fans could get season tickets for the other 8 games a season.



is 17 game schedule good for Miami?