1st Round drafting no QB

Sean0617

I have always liked a team building up before drafting a franchise QB. I also think you can get starting caliber offensive linemen with middle round picks 3-5 rounds. So what if the fins go this route
1. (5) Isaiah Simmons
1. (18) Kennith Murray
1. (26) Either Epenesa if he falls, or S/CB, there should be telent there with Diggs, Fulton, Delpit, Hall, McKinney, Dantzler
I also am not opposed to moving any of these picks back to stock more draft capital.

2. (7) Swift/Taylor/Dobbins- I might be crazy but i think the fins have a decent offense, Fitz is a baller and I like our WR's if parker keeps playing like he did end of last year. If we can get a threat at RB and of course we need some OL help later in the draft or during FA
2. (24) Maybe start with the OL or if a DE or DT we like has fallen grab him here.

We ride out next year and see who we have that is a player, if we like the talent on this team we package up both our 1st rd picks and move up for Lawrence or Fields....Anyone else on board with this idea??
 
If the front office feels they have something to say and RosenAnd don’t feel any of the quarterbacks you were the other number five pickI’m all for it. Outside of conviction on someone currently on the roster I do think we need to try to get a quarterback but I’ll defer
 
Sean0617 said:
I have always liked a team building up before drafting a franchise QB. I also think you can get starting caliber offensive linemen with middle round picks 3-5 rounds. So what if the fins go this route
1. (5) Isaiah Simmons
1. (18) Kennith Murray
1. (26) Either Epenesa if he falls, or S/CB, there should be telent there with Diggs, Fulton, Delpit, Hall, McKinney, Dantzler
I also am not opposed to moving any of these picks back to stock more draft capital.

2. (7) Swift/Taylor/Dobbins- I might be crazy but i think the fins have a decent offense, Fitz is a baller and I like our WR's if parker keeps playing like he did end of last year. If we can get a threat at RB and of course we need some OL help later in the draft or during FA
2. (24) Maybe start with the OL or if a DE or DT we like has fallen grab him here.

We ride out next year and see who we have that is a player, if we like the talent on this team we package up both our 1st rd picks and move up for Lawrence or Fields....Anyone else on board with this idea??
Simmons, Love, Swift
 
I’m on board.

I’m also on board with drafting Tua at 5 if he’s there.

I’m not giving up a first tmove up though.

I’m pretty flexible and could see the value of going in any number of directions.

Been waiting a long time to have monstrous draft capital. I’d like to do everything possible to ensure the next 3-4 drafts have this many assets.

I’m a big picture guy.
 
I was thinking about this also. Simmons, CJ Henderson, Antoine Winfield Jr and just pair them with Xavien and we’d have some insane cover/matchup guys. Then maybe package both are 2s for Yannick Ngakoue and man this defense could be scary good
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Toss a coin to your Witcher
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
13,089
Reaction score
8,790
Location
Florida
I say...do what you need to in order to land Tua...draft capital means diddly squat when you are constantly searching for a QB. You can play it safe and live in the land of mediocrity, or you take a chance a greatness. I hope Grier has the stones to take a chance.
 
FSU Truth said:
I say...do what you need to in order to land Tua...draft capital means diddly squat when you are constantly searching for a QB. You can play it safe and live in the land of mediocrity, or you take a chance a greatness. I hope Grier has the stones to take a chance.
Click to expand...
We take that chance next year. Google 1st round QB's since 2000. You would be shocked to see how many bad ones they were and there are some in there that were going to be special or a guy who has it all. QB's are not an exact science. Since 2000 you have Vick, C. Palmer, Ben, Rivers, Eli, A-Rod, Cutler, Ryan, Flacco, Stafford, Newton. There have been 45 selected and these 11 are the best of the best, I could of included Goff or Wentz or luck but luck is already done cause of injuries and I am not sold on goff or wentz. So since there is no sure thing, u could be throwing draft capital out the window.
 
FSU Truth

FSU Truth

Toss a coin to your Witcher
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 6, 2013
Messages
13,089
Reaction score
8,790
Location
Florida
Sean0617 said:
We take that chance next year. Google 1st round QB's since 2000. You would be shocked to see how many bad ones they were and there are some in there that were going to be special or a guy who has it all. QB's are not an exact science. Since 2000 you have Vick, C. Palmer, Ben, Rivers, Eli, A-Rod, Cutler, Ryan, Flacco, Stafford, Newton. There have been 45 selected and these 11 are the best of the best, I could of included Goff or Wentz or luck but luck is already done cause of injuries and I am not sold on goff or wentz. So since there is no sure thing, u could be throwing draft capital out the window.
Click to expand...
Google first round DEs and I'm sure you end up with similar results. OR first round LBs. Or First round WRs. Or first round any position. Drafting anyone is a chance.

QB is the single most important position and is at a value of at least 4 other position players.

Why wait a year to take a chance, does that chance improve with having a worst pick in round 1?

I'd like to reference this post and thread by @NBP81

https://finheaven.com/threads/out-of-the-box-useful-concepts-for-building-great-nfl-teams.358793/

There is some compelling information and a ton of statistical data. Take a look if you have the chance.
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,310
Reaction score
2,533
If we pick even remotely good we won’t be in position to draft one of the top to next year without giving up the draft capital for the following year and maybe not have a shot at all. I too don’t want to move up and would take Tua With our 5 But would hate to give up a lot to move up two or three spots
 
FSU Truth said:
Google first round DEs and I'm sure you end up with similar results. OR first round LBs. Or First round WRs. Or first round any position. Drafting anyone is a chance.

QB is the single most important position and is at a value of at least 4 other position players.

Why wait a year to take a chance, does that chance improve with having a worst pick in round 1?
Click to expand...
Good Points and you are right the draft is not an exact science, but I just prefer to build your team and then implement that franchise QB, i know it makes it harder becuase you will be better and have a higher draft pick, but with us having 2 1sts next year we can do that. I see your point though as well and also do not think if they pick a QB this year that he will play more than half the season, I think they red shirt him especially if they draft Tua. I am just a little off Tua with the injuries and also the insane talent he had at WR.
 
artdnj said:
If we pick even remotely good we won’t be in position to draft one of the top to next year without giving up the draft capital for the following year and maybe not have a shot at all. I too don’t want to move up and would take Tua With our 5 But would hate to give up a lot to move up two or three spots
Click to expand...
I will be pissed if we move up to take any QB .....let our player fall to us, we have so many holes that we need all 3 of those 1sts.
 
Travis34

Travis34

I love how people float this idea as if Lawrence is going to be so easy to trade for. And Lawrence has his own ? marks too....

Bt yeah talk about mortgaging the future...
 
Manning

Manning

FSU Truth said:
I say...do what you need to in order to land Tua...draft capital means diddly squat when you are constantly searching for a QB. You can play it safe and live in the land of mediocrity, or you take a chance a greatness. I hope Grier has the stones to take a chance.
Click to expand...
What a historical bust of a draft that would be if he doesn’t work out. Can you imagine giving up 3 1s and he never fully recoups. Yikes no thanks
 
trojanma

trojanma

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 19, 2010
Messages
4,346
Reaction score
1,075
Location
Massholia
If the Dolphins went through this first round and intentionally passed on all the Qbs then the entire FO should be sent out and fired.
 
If we got Simmons that would be exciting. Okudah is the only top 5 guy that would not thrill me. Simply because we already have the top paid CB in the league
 
