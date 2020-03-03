1st Round drafting no QB

I have always liked a team building up before drafting a franchise QB. I also think you can get starting caliber offensive linemen with middle round picks 3-5 rounds. So what if the fins go this route

1. (5) Isaiah Simmons

1. (18) Kennith Murray

1. (26) Either Epenesa if he falls, or S/CB, there should be telent there with Diggs, Fulton, Delpit, Hall, McKinney, Dantzler

I also am not opposed to moving any of these picks back to stock more draft capital.



2. (7) Swift/Taylor/Dobbins- I might be crazy but i think the fins have a decent offense, Fitz is a baller and I like our WR's if parker keeps playing like he did end of last year. If we can get a threat at RB and of course we need some OL help later in the draft or during FA

2. (24) Maybe start with the OL or if a DE or DT we like has fallen grab him here.



We ride out next year and see who we have that is a player, if we like the talent on this team we package up both our 1st rd picks and move up for Lawrence or Fields....Anyone else on board with this idea??