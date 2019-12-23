2 Overall still within reach

The Lions play the Packers. Tough challenge. They play at 1pm.

The Giants play the Eagles, and Washington plays the Cowboys. Both after 4pm.

The games happen to be at the right times, too.The Lions playing first helps our rooting interests. They're the most likely team to take Tua in the top 5. The Packers beat them 23-22 last time, so let's hope the Lions can pull one off.If the Lions lose, then they'll be ahead of us and imo, we'll need either the Giants or Washington to lose the last game. That way, we'll have a friendly trade partner who will be ahead of the Lions. #3 overall looks most likely at this point. I think the Cowboys fold. The Giants should be able to handle the Eagles with a fresh QB throwing the ball in Daniel Jones.Hopefully SOS falls the right way also.