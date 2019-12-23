#2 Overall still within reach

The games happen to be at the right times, too.
  • The Lions play the Packers. Tough challenge. They play at 1pm.
  • The Giants play the Eagles, and Washington plays the Cowboys. Both after 4pm.
The Lions playing first helps our rooting interests. They're the most likely team to take Tua in the top 5. The Packers beat them 23-22 last time, so let's hope the Lions can pull one off.

If the Lions lose, then they'll be ahead of us and imo, we'll need either the Giants or Washington to lose the last game. That way, we'll have a friendly trade partner who will be ahead of the Lions. #3 overall looks most likely at this point. I think the Cowboys fold. The Giants should be able to handle the Eagles with a fresh QB throwing the ball in Daniel Jones.

Hopefully SOS falls the right way also.
 
Stafford was having a career year before he hurt his back. Ive not heard that it's a concern past this year...did I miss something?
 
I can see the Giants beating the Eagles but I can't see the Lions or Redskins winning their games. That's why I really wanted the Cowboys to beat the Eagles yesterday and clinch the NFC East. They would have rested their starters against the Redskins and the Eagles would have had nothing to play for against the GIants.
 
I don’t even care about the 2nd pick. If we fall there then fine. But we have a slew of picks in the first two rounds and if our management team are worth an ounce of salt then we’ll be fine. Big IF though.
 
So you are comparing beating the Eagles at home to winning at Foxboro with the #2 seed on the line for them? Not even close to the same situation.
 
Dude, give me a break, we were down two TDS in the fourth quarter. That’s like climbing Mt Everest twice in one day for this dolphin roster
 
And what makes you so sure they are capable of acquiring talent in free agency and the draft? What proof have you seen so far that makes you confident in that?
 
Never underestimate the Cowboys laying a stinker with the playoffs on the line. I could see the Skins taking that one.
 
I hope you are right but it would have been a lot easier if the Cowboys would have won yesterday and rested most of their starters in this game.
 
Packers will be playing for a BYE. No chance the Lions beat them. They are locked into Top 3. Our best shot is #3. I thinks it’s doable that both Giants and Redskins win. The NFC East is garbage.
 
