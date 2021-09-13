20 years still can’t build an O- Line.

This is ridiculous. The OL sucks.

It start with Bill Parcells taking Jake Long and not Matt Ryan.

I know the BS a win is a win.

Dolphins are not getting to the playoffs unless they improve on the line.

Now it seems like both sides of the ball.

Where was Jaelan Phillips??

Also the play calling still was bad. Isn’t it the same as if you have 2 QBs you have none. Maybe the same goes for having 2 offensive coordinators!

I thought Tua still looked avg. at best.

but who knows he barely had a clean pocket. Look at Jones clean pocket all day and that was with Brown out the game.

I am happy to be 1-0.

Buffalo is going to be pissed they better be ready.