 20 years still can’t build an O- Line. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

20 years still can’t build an O- Line.

R

risskybzns

Rookie
Joined
Oct 1, 2018
Messages
45
Reaction score
110
Age
52
Location
Boca Raton
This is ridiculous. The OL sucks.
It start with Bill Parcells taking Jake Long and not Matt Ryan.
I know the BS a win is a win.
Dolphins are not getting to the playoffs unless they improve on the line.
Now it seems like both sides of the ball.
Where was Jaelan Phillips??
Also the play calling still was bad. Isn’t it the same as if you have 2 QBs you have none. Maybe the same goes for having 2 offensive coordinators!
I thought Tua still looked avg. at best.
but who knows he barely had a clean pocket. Look at Jones clean pocket all day and that was with Brown out the game.
I am happy to be 1-0.
Buffalo is going to be pissed they better be ready.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
14,015
Reaction score
17,910
Location
Bahamas
risskybzns said:
This is ridiculous. The OL sucks.
It start with Bill Parcells taking Jake Long and not Matt Ryan.
I know the BS a win is a win.
Dolphins are not getting to the playoffs unless they improve on the line.
Now it seems like both sides of the ball.
Where was Jaelan Phillips??
Also the play calling still was bad. Isn’t it the same as if you have 2 QBs you have none. Maybe the same goes for having 2 offensive coordinators!
I thought Tua still looked avg. at best.
but who knows he barely had a clean pocket. Look at Jones clean pocket all day and that was with Brown out the game.
I am happy to be 1-0.
Buffalo is going to be pissed they better be ready.
Click to expand...
That doesn't make sense. OL sucks but it starts with Parcells drafting an olineman?

Let's judge the oline after more than one game.
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

1st Team All-Pro
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
2,398
Reaction score
3,509
Location
Trinidad
Our cap room will be wide once the season is done. I expect 2x OL proven entities to be added
 
Orange Fin Bad

Orange Fin Bad

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 4, 2019
Messages
106
Reaction score
121
Location
Tenn
That is because we continue to play horrible QBs behind them. A good QB makes an OL way better. Notice how Tampa Bay's OL continued to improve as the season wore on last year? Get a real QB in here and our OL problems will suddenly go away. You can't have a good OL when you have Beck, Culpepper, Henne, Tannehill, and Tua behind C.
 
mrhankey81701

mrhankey81701

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
7,515
Reaction score
5,983
Location
Jersey
Delvin said:
Tua struggled under pressure more (and less often) as well:

Click to expand...
This was my take from the game when people were saying there was a lack of pressure on Jones. Van Ginkel and Ogbah were getting pressure off the edge consistently. Jones was just doing a great job avoiding the pressure, stepping up into the pocket, and making good throws downfield.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom