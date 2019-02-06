2019 Mlb Thread***

CedarPhin said: Bryce Harper to the Phillies



13/$330 mil Click to expand...

I was kinda surprised at the 13 year thing at first, but I think I'm coming around to understanding it on the Phillies end. They are basically lengthening the deal to lower the average annual value for luxury tax purposes. They want another big time player next year.From Harper's perspective he can look at it like a 10/300 + a guaranteed 3/30 for his age 36-39 seasons.But the Phillies get a 26 year old with MVP and two +1.000 OPS seasons under his belt at 25/yr through his prime and flexibility to add to the roster. Of course they are gonna have to eat some of the back end of the deal, but if you can make a few deep playoff runs and maybe win a WS, that's worth it. 13 years with no option outs is a looooong ****ing time though.The risk is that Harper has had injuries and has had issues with consistency. It's a hard deal to judge now without hindsight. I can see it both ways. We shall see.