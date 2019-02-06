***2019 Mlb Thread***

Blackcreekbandit

Blackcreekbandit

Derek Jeter sits when he pees
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 2, 2008
Messages
2,786
Reaction score
3,491
Location
Syracuse
I was worried about that last year too and then nasty nate evoldi saved the day.

In all honestly losing Kelly imo is huge. Still a major hole at closer with kimbrel in limbo. I just read an article about how the Yankees are favored to win the AL east. **** them!
 
Crump

Crump

jay bones friend
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 13, 2004
Messages
4,889
Reaction score
10,338
Location
monroe nc
my redbirds got goldy, I see them taking it all
 
tylerdolphin

tylerdolphin

More Smug than Birthday Dog
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 13, 2005
Messages
15,550
Reaction score
2,515
Pretty excited to watch the Yankees this year. Can Sanchez rebound? If so, this lineup is ridiculous. If CC can hold up one more year as a solid back of the rotation guy I think they have as good of a shot as any team to win it all.
 
Buddy

Buddy

Right Wing Nut Job
Finheaven VIP
Joined
May 26, 2004
Messages
17,291
Reaction score
6,792
Location
Nashville, TN
Blackcreekbandit said:
I was worried about that last year too and then nasty nate evoldi saved the day.

In all honestly losing Kelly imo is huge. Still a major hole at closer with kimbrel in limbo. I just read an article about how the Yankees are favored to win the AL east. **** them!
Click to expand...
They were projected to pass the Sox and win the AL East all year in 2018. Didn't quite work out for them. I agree, **** the Yankees!
 
tylerdolphin

tylerdolphin

More Smug than Birthday Dog
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 13, 2005
Messages
15,550
Reaction score
2,515
CedarPhin said:
Bryce Harper to the Phillies

13/$330 mil
Click to expand...
I was kinda surprised at the 13 year thing at first, but I think I'm coming around to understanding it on the Phillies end. They are basically lengthening the deal to lower the average annual value for luxury tax purposes. They want another big time player next year.

From Harper's perspective he can look at it like a 10/300 + a guaranteed 3/30 for his age 36-39 seasons.

But the Phillies get a 26 year old with MVP and two +1.000 OPS seasons under his belt at 25/yr through his prime and flexibility to add to the roster. Of course they are gonna have to eat some of the back end of the deal, but if you can make a few deep playoff runs and maybe win a WS, that's worth it. 13 years with no option outs is a looooong ****ing time though.

The risk is that Harper has had injuries and has had issues with consistency. It's a hard deal to judge now without hindsight. I can see it both ways. We shall see.
 
Last edited:
tylerdolphin

tylerdolphin

More Smug than Birthday Dog
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Sep 13, 2005
Messages
15,550
Reaction score
2,515
Like the extension the Yankees just gave to Hicks. 7/70...ten million a year should definitely be a big enough bargain for the first 3-4 years to justify the back of the deal. He has excellent plate discipline so I expect him to be a useful player for a long time even if he eventually has to move from everyday CF.
 
BobDole

BobDole

Suck it Trebek
Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
14,499
Reaction score
14,386
Age
39
Location
Desolation Row
tylerdolphin said:
Like the extension the Yankees just gave to Hicks. 7/70...ten million a year should definitely be a big enough bargain for the first 3-4 years to justify the back of the deal. He has excellent plate discipline so I expect him to be a useful player for a long time even if he eventually has to move from everyday CF.
Click to expand...

Yeah I don't know about this one. He's coming off another okay season where he hit .250 and the team praises him like he's Mickey Mantle. That's a crowded outfield even without Ellsbury and that dagger of a contract and this team is going to be spending BIG on Judge, Andujar, Torres, Sanchez (assuming he comes back to life), and a possible starting pitching staff overhaul (minus the obvious) in the not too distant future.

I like Hicks but I think they overvalued him and will regret giving a 7 year deal to a 29 year old (30 during the season) with his resumé.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom