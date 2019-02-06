2019 Mlb Thread***

Hare Phishna
With Spring Training right around the corner...here's a new thread!
I'd worry about your relief pitching, tbh.Will the sox repeat?
Yes they ****in will!
I am very worried about a closer. Middle relief and set up will be strong.I'd worry about your relief pitching, tbh.
They were projected to pass the Sox and win the AL East all year in 2018. Didn't quite work out for them. I agree, **** the Yankees!I was worried about that last year too and then nasty nate evoldi saved the day.
In all honestly losing Kelly imo is huge. Still a major hole at closer with kimbrel in limbo. I just read an article about how the Yankees are favored to win the AL east. **** them!
I was kinda surprised at the 13 year thing at first, but I think I'm coming around to understanding it on the Phillies end. They are basically lengthening the deal to lower the average annual value for luxury tax purposes. They want another big time player next year.Bryce Harper to the Phillies
13/$330 mil
Personally I think it's a terrible deal but I don't rate harper as highly as the everyone else. I think he's a team cancer.Bryce Harper to the Phillies
13/$330 mil
Like the extension the Yankees just gave to Hicks. 7/70...ten million a year should definitely be a big enough bargain for the first 3-4 years to justify the back of the deal. He has excellent plate discipline so I expect him to be a useful player for a long time even if he eventually has to move from everyday CF.